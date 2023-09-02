Anthony Elanga's goal was the difference as Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

His effort in the 48th minute prove decisive, giving Forest their second win of the Premier League campaign.

It was a quick, efficient move which resulted in the winner. Chelsea were dispossessed in the middle of the pitch, allowing Taiwo Awoniyi to slide Elanga in one-on-one to score.

The result left Chelsea with more defeats than wins on their league tally so far, with four points gained from a possible 12. That means it's Chelsea worst start to a Premier League season since 1995/96.