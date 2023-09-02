Sporting Life
Anthony Elanga scores against Chelsea

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Anthony Elanga hits winner for Steve Cooper's side

By Tom Carnduff
17:05 · SAT September 02, 2023

Anthony Elanga's goal was the difference as Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

His effort in the 48th minute prove decisive, giving Forest their second win of the Premier League campaign.

It was a quick, efficient move which resulted in the winner. Chelsea were dispossessed in the middle of the pitch, allowing Taiwo Awoniyi to slide Elanga in one-on-one to score.

The result left Chelsea with more defeats than wins on their league tally so far, with four points gained from a possible 12. That means it's Chelsea worst start to a Premier League season since 1995/96.

Saturday's Premier League results

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

