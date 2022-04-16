Sheffield United's play-off push continues as they travel to Bristol City on Monday. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Sky Bet Championship 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Bristol City v Sheffield United at 10/11 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sheffield United's recent form has made their hunt for the top-six a little nervy. They've won just one of their last four with a surprise home defeat to Reading last time out. The Blades have struggled on the road as they are without a win in their last five. Only two points gained from a possible 15 away from home is hardly the form of a side hoping for a return to the Premier League. In Bristol City, they take on a team with little to play for. They are well clear of relegation and can't finish in the top-half - their aim will just be getting as many points as possible from their last four.

While Sheffield United have struggled to find the net in recent away games, it's the involvement of Bristol City that give hope to them being able to strike again. Across their last ten home games, the Robins have an average of 1.49 xGA in each. On the flip side, they have seen an average of 1.52 xGF. It could well be a game filled with goals. At a price of 10/11 - just shy of even money - the best bet in this game looks to be in taking OVER 2.5 GOALS. This would have won in nine of the last ten games at Ashton Gate. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet For the neutral, you want Nigel Pearson's men in one of the TV slots. Their 53 goals scored is higher than any of the teams around them while the 73 in their against column is only 'beaten' by Peterborough and Reading.

Based on expected goals, the Blades probably should have picked up more than the one point across their last two games. They scored one from 1.91 xG against Reading and failed to find the net despite 1.60 xG v Bournemouth. It's why Infogol rates over 2.5 goals as a 57% chance of happening in this game - meaning the price should be shorter than the 10/11 on offer. Sheffield United's form has been a concern but they simply have to be winning games like this if they want to finish in the top-six. Good records against those at the bottom end of the table will help. In 13 games against those 18th and below in the table, the Blades have won nine of them. They've also scored 2+ in seven of those - they can find the net against this Bristol City defence.

Bristol City v Sheffield United best bets and score prediction 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Bristol City v Sheffield United at 10/11 (bet365) Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1740 BST (16/04/22)

READ: Our best bets for Nottingham Forest v West Brom