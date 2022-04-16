Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday as they host West Brom. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back from Friday's defeat away at Luton and the return to the City Ground will be welcome given their showings there under Steve Cooper. They could consider themselves unlucky not to return with at least a point from their last outing. They had opportunities and a questionable offside call denied an equaliser. Regardless, they are still in a good position for a shot at the play-offs and a home contest against a West Brom side with little to play for - even though they hold a small outside chance of making the top-six - will be viewed as a must win.

It's a surprise to see Forest as big as 11/10 in places for victory in this contest. West Brom have struggled for consistency while Forest's dropped points - while rare - have come on the road. Given their home form and the need for victory, there is no need to look beyond the odds-against price available on NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO WIN. Three points could well virtually secure their play-off place. Six of Forest's last seven at home have ended in victory. The only defeat in that period being the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup. A 2-2 draw against Stoke is the only time they've failed to win a home game in 2022.

The Baggies have only won one of their six on the road under Steve Bruce with four of those ending in defeat - that includes a 1-0 loss in their last away game against Birmingham. It's the contrast of a good home team against one struggling away. The fact that West Brom are 28/1 to secure a top-six finish at the conclusion of the season shows their current position. Forest's improvement under Cooper's guidance has been clear for all to see and they will be a fancied side for promotion when the play-offs get underway. To do that they need to secure points in games such as this - backing Forest looks a strong play with even money and above available across the board.

