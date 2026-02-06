Brighton vs Crystal Palace tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

For those interested in all the gory details, Brighton’s Alan Mullery explains his version of the origins in the video below.

I honestly had no idea why this is a rivalry, a quick scroll on the internet was inconclusive. Apparently it stems from the 1970s and that hatred passed down from generation to generation. Hatred that still burns as passionately as ever, both sets fans will assure of that.

The rivalry creates exciting opportunities from a betting point of view. In typical fashion for such games, form goes out of the window - cliché but true - not a lot separates the sides and cards are plentiful.

Across the last 106 years, Palace have won 40 games, lost 42 and drawn the rest.

Across the last 14 head-to-heads, a goal or less has separated the sides on 12 occasions.

The last time the clubs squared off there were five cards, the time before there were 10 and there has been an average of over five across the last six meetings; no prizes for guessing where I'm heading.

Thomas Bramall is the referee for this one, a doozy of an appointment on recent form.

He’s averaged under four cards a game in the top flight this season - which is below average - but he’s gone a bit card-happy lately.

Bramall dished out six cards in his last Premier League appearance, six in an all top-flight affair in the FA Cup and seven cards in the league game prior.

This alongside the rivalry is all the convincing I need to delve into the player card market where BRENNAN JOHNSON is worth a punt TO BE CARDED.