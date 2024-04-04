Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Arsenal to win to nil at 9/4 (bet365, Sky Bet)
1pt Carlos Baleba to be carded at 3/1 (Paddy Power)
Brighton may be unbeaten in 14 at the Amex but the Seagull’s have only won two of their last eight and have failed to score in three of those.
Despite their faltering form, European qualification is still within Roberto De Zerbi’s side's grasp as they sit two points behind West Ham in seventh having played a game less.
Saturday’s hosts last two Premier League victories have come via a one goal margin against two of the bottom four, against the top four, they have not fared so well.
In five games against the big boys, Brighton have only picked up one point, shipping 14 goals in the process.
This won’t make for good reading ahead of their match with title chasing Arsenal, who lead the way for away wins (9), goals scored (34) and fewest conceded (11).
ARSENAL have adopted a pragmatic approach recently. Arteta played for a point at the Etihad then cruised to a 2-0 against Luton in midweek limiting both sides to a solitary shot on target in each game.
After a swashbuckling start to the year, the Gunners last issued a battering at Bramall Lane. Two of their three victories since have been TO NIL and that is the bet on the south coast.
Gone are the free-scoring Brighton of old. The Seagulls lacked cutting edge against Brentford and have only scored three times for an xG of 5.70 across their last six games in all competitions.
Injuries limiting attacking options may be partly to blame but I am not sure the hosts will be able to penetrate this stubborn Arsenal backline.
CARLOS BALEBA was eyed as a replacement for Moises Caicedo and the Cameroonian certainly matches the Chelsea export for defesive output.
Baleba is not afraid to get stuck in, averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.4 fouls a game picking up five cards in just 946 minutes of top flight action this term.
With a cards per 90 average of 0.48, the 3/1 about him TO BE CARDED looks value on Saturday.
Only Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus trump Martin Odegaard for shots per game this term (2.1), Arsenal’s skipper has had at least three in 12 of his appearances. Combining him to hit this line with an Arsenal win and a Baleba card provides interest here.
De Zerbi has not named the same XI for two games in a row this campaign making 114 changes in total so expect him to shuffle his deck here.
Jack Hinshelwood was in the away pen for the draw at Brighton and he will be in the stands for this clash as he is ruled out with an ankle injury. Solly March, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Kaoru Mitoma are also unavailable for the hosts.
Evan Ferguson also missed the match in midweek and will be assessed ahead of Saturday evenings game. The Irishman may have to settle for a spot on the bench with ex-Gunner Danny Welbeck expected to lead the line.
Joao Pedro missed out of both of his sides two matchday squads but with him nearing a return, he could start at the expense of Adam Lallana.
As for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka was the headline exclusion in his side's win over Luton on Wednesday. Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli and Jorginho were also rested but all five could return to the XI on Saturday.
Bayern Munich come to the Emirates on Tuesday though, so Mikel Arteta may hold some of his big hitters back for then.
Brighton: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Enciso; Welbeck
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
