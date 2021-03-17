Premier League betting tips: Brighton v Newcastle best bets and preview

Jake Osgathorpe previews Brighton v Newcastle fresh off a profitable midweek, with two best bets advised at 11/10 and 11/8.

Football betting tips: Brighton v Newcastle 2pts Brighton to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (General) 1.5pt Brighton 17+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

What a big game this is down at the foot of the Premier League table. This match definitely comes under the bracket of ‘six-pointer’, with Brighton in 16th just a point above Newcastle, who are just two clear of 18th placed Fulham. Steve Bruce’s side come into this on the back of three successive draws, but face a stiff task on Saturday night at the Amex.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 8/13 | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/1

Brighton's defence is key Anyone who has been keeping an eye on Brighton this season will know that they are performing at an elite level without getting the results that their performances have deserved. It is something that I discussed in detail after their loss to Crystal Palace, and their incredible expected goals (xG) numbers are the reason that they are a huge 11/1 to go down despite being just three clear of the relegation zone. A 2-1 win last weekend at Southampton ended a five-match winless run, and ironically, it was a win that their performance didn't deserve (xG: SOU 1.00 – 0.84 BHA). For once, the Seagulls were clinical in attack, but yet again, their defence stood up extremely well, and continues to perform at an elite level. Since defeat to Manchester City in mid-January, only Chelsea have been better defensively than Graham Potter's side, according to expected goals against (xGA).

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

In those ten games, the Seagulls have allowed a sensational 0.75 xGA per game, marginally better than champions-elect City (0.76), which highlights the strides they have made to become more solid. Newcastle have struggled all season long in attack, being heavily reliant on Callum Wilson for their goals, but with him, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron out injured, they could struggle to pressure this Brighton back-line. Newcastle treading water A 94th minute equaliser was needed for Newcastle to avoid defeat last Friday, but prior to added time, Bruce’s side had created just 0.50 expected goals for (xGF) in another toothless attacking display. They head into this game having won just two of their last 17 league games, losing 10, unsurprisingly having major issues at both ends of the pitch (1.09 xGF, 1.73 xGA per game).

Infogol's Premier 19/20 League xG table | Sorted by Expected Position

This kind of season was expected by Newcastle though, as last season, when finishing 13th in the league table, Bruce's side ranked as the worst team in the league according to Infogol's xG table. Effectively, what I am saying is, Newcastle were fortunate last season, and as nothing has changed this season and they are still performing at the same level, results have regressed to an expected level. Basically, their luck has run out. Unless anything changes anytime soon from an underlying process standpoint, the Magpies could well sleepwalk to the Sky Bet Championship. Brighton home form not a concern Many of you will probably look at the 8/13 quotes about a team who have won just one home game all season and chuckle a little, and could instead be tempted by the 5/1 on offer for the visitors. That price about Brighton is absolutely fair. It is a good representation of the disparity in quality between these two teams, and basically implies that the hosts would win this game around 57% of the time, which I agree with. While the hosts may have just one win under their belts at the Amex, their underlying numbers at home are bettered only by Manchester City. They are averaging 1.99 xGF per game and 0.87 xGA per game, which basically means that they create a host of chances while limiting their opponents to few on a regular basis.

Expected Points (xP) per home game | Premier League 20/21

This is shown by their expected points per home game tally of 2.02. Only City can better that figure. I am happy to get them onside here against a Newcastle team who are vulnerable. Given Brighton's solid defensive numbers, I don't see this being overly high-scoring, so backing BRIGHTON TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals. Graham Potter's side should prove too strong for Newcastle, dominating proceedings throughout, so the 11/10 for them to win a low-scoring game looks a very sensible way in here. Newcastle to face a firing squad Newcastle will likely be up against it from the first minute, which I suspect will lead to them sitting deep and inviting pressure. This could lead to another betting angle. Brighton shot lines are the way I'm heading. Sky Bet have the line set at 16+, which is priced at 10/11, but I am willing to chance 17+ BRIGHTON SHOTS at 11/8. Bruce's side faced 16 shots last week in what was an open and end-to-end encounter, allowed 16 at Old Trafford, 20 at Stamford Bridge, 18 at home to Southampton, 20 at the Emirates, 16 at Bramall Lane… And the list goes on. Whoever is in Newcastle's goal is always needing to be on their toes given the number of shots they face, with only West Brom (14.7) allowing more shots per game this season than the Magpies (14.4). In recent home games, Brighton have taken 25 shots (Palace), 27 shots (Villa), 19 shots (Spurs) and 16 shots (Fulham), so have a track-record of pulling the trigger. With all of that in mind, the odds against price about 17+ shots looks a strong play.

Brighton v Newcastle best bets and score prediction 2pts Brighton to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (General)

1.5pt Brighton 17+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Brighton 2-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (17/03/21)