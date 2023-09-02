Brighton 3-1 Newcastle: Evan Ferguson nets hat-trick in convincing win

Evan Ferguson netted his first career hat-trick as Brighton impressed in a 3-1 victory over Newcastle. The Republic of Ireland international struck in both halves to give the Seagulls a significant three Premier League points over another side expected to be in the European mix once again. It was also a successful evening for Sporting Life readers, with James Cantrill backing James Milner and Anthony Gordon to be carded as a double at 14/1 in his preview of the contest, alongside each player individually at prices of 3/1. Ferguson's first demonstrated his striker's instinct, capitalising on Nick Pope spilling Billy Gilmour's powerful shot from distance to tap in from yards out.

What a GOAL from Evan Ferguson! 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/I6XjCaHPou — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

The second was a long range strike of his own, finding the bottom corner after Gilmour played another key role - this time making the pass from halfway. The hat-trick goal had a slice of good fortune. A shot from the edge of the area deflected off Newcastle defender Fabian Schär and in - the originally effort adjudged to be on target meant the forward was credited with the goal. Callum Wilson's late strike proved to be nothing more than a mere consolation as Ferguson headlined a strong Brighton performance - one which secured their third win from their opening four matches of the campaign.