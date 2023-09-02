Sporting Life
Evan Ferguson scored a hat-trick against Newcastle

Brighton 3-1 Newcastle: Evan Ferguson nets hat-trick in convincing win

By Tom Carnduff
19:27 · SAT September 02, 2023

Evan Ferguson netted his first career hat-trick as Brighton impressed in a 3-1 victory over Newcastle.

The Republic of Ireland international struck in both halves to give the Seagulls a significant three Premier League points over another side expected to be in the European mix once again.

It was also a successful evening for Sporting Life readers, with James Cantrill backing James Milner and Anthony Gordon to be carded as a double at 14/1 in his preview of the contest, alongside each player individually at prices of 3/1.

Ferguson's first demonstrated his striker's instinct, capitalising on Nick Pope spilling Billy Gilmour's powerful shot from distance to tap in from yards out.

The second was a long range strike of his own, finding the bottom corner after Gilmour played another key role - this time making the pass from halfway.

The hat-trick goal had a slice of good fortune. A shot from the edge of the area deflected off Newcastle defender Fabian Schär and in - the originally effort adjudged to be on target meant the forward was credited with the goal.

Callum Wilson's late strike proved to be nothing more than a mere consolation as Ferguson headlined a strong Brighton performance - one which secured their third win from their opening four matches of the campaign.

