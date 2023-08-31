Brighton vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 8/5 | Draw 11/4 | Away 29/20

Saturday’s Premier League action concludes on the south coast where Brighton welcome Newcastle to the Amex. It is an intriguing looking fixture, both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing defeats.

The hosts lost to West Ham, David Moyes’ side put on an exhibition in counter attacking, and Newcastle were defeated by the 10 men of Liverpool in dramatic style. Only Fulham have shipped more xGA then Brighton (7.53) so far this term, but no top flight side has racked up a greater xG total then the Seagulls.

What are the best bets? JAMES MILNER TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the bet at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back James Milner to be shown a card with Sky Bet It is a punt laced with narrative. Milner, ex-Newcastle and Liverpool, will be facing one of his former clubs but more importantly he should be opposing a former rival in ANTHONY GORDON. Gordon gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time last Sunday and Liverpool’s fullback was lucky not to be sent off early on.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon competes with James Milner

The mercurial Magpie has drawn 10 fouls and two cards from opposition right backs in three league games this season, the majority of which coming on match day one (7) against Aston Villa. GORDON gives as good as he gets though, picking up two cards himself in three games. At 3/1 he’s also worth a punt TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Anthony Gordon to be shown a card with Sky Bet It also makes sense to combine the pair at 14/1 to smaller stakes. Stuart Attwell has the whistle, a favourable appointment considering he’s dished out 10 yellows and a red in two appearances this season. CLICK HERE to back Milner and Gordon to be shown cards with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 21/1 James Milner to be carded

Anthony Gordon to be carded

Under 3.5 goals CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Eddie Howe salutes the Newcastle fans

Recent history suggests the Magpies' big games do not live up to the hype. Since the start of last campaign only two fixtures against the 'big six' have seen three or fewer goals scored, 10 have seen two or less with two ending goalless, so it is worth going against the grain and taking on goals. Brighton are obviously not considered one of the big boys yet but Eddie Howe will undoubtedly give them the respect of one. Score prediction: Brighton 0-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Team news

Newcastle's Sven Botman

Following the defeat against West Ham, Roberto De Zerbi may shuffle his deck this weekend. Joao Pedro could come into attack at the expense of Danny Welbeck or Evan Ferguson. Billy Gilmor may also drop out for Mahmoud Dahoud. Newcastle are growing increasingly confident Sven Botman will be fit to start this Saturday after the centre back suffered an ankle injury against Liverpool. If the Dutch centre back does not recover in time, Dan Burn could shuffle into the heart of defence and new signing Lewis Hall get his debut at left back. Elsewhere, Joelinton is a doubt with a knee injury, Sean Longstaff would replace him in midfield.

Predicted line-ups Brighton: Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon