Brentford vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

A run of only one win in eight games is to blame for Brentford’s slump towards the relegation zone, but Ivan Toney is back to help the Bees to safety. With Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest are only a point ahead of Thomas Frank’s side, the importance of this match cannot be understated. Nuno Espirito Santo has overseen an uptick in results. The Tricky Trees are unbeaten in four but took a replay to eventually labour past Sky Bet League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup. A lengthy list of absentees could be the visitor's downfall in the capital of which Morgan Gibbs-White recently joined. The attacking midfielder has been central to his side's good form.

What are the best bets? IVAN TONEY will start, Thomas Frank has confirmed. The question is, how do we get him on side? In the Premier League, he scored 20 goals last term (3rd most) and picked up nine cards. So, it isn't like we are short of options but I think the best route is fouls. What Toney lacks in physical height, he makes up for in presence. He committed the fifth most fouls in the top flight last season (52) and only kept himself out of trouble in three of the 33 league games he started.

BuildABet @ 45/1 Ivan Toney to score anytime

Ivan Toney to commit 4+ fouls

Ivan Toney to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Since making the switch from Peterborough in 2020, Toney has scored 68 goals in 124 Bee’s appearances. Combining this, alongside him to commit 4+ fouls and to be carded certainly provides some interest at 45/1. He has only avoided a card on one of the five occasions he has racked up four or more fouls.

Team news Toney is back available following an eight-month ban and given Brentford’s shortcomings in attack, he will make an immediate return for the hosts partnering Neal Maupay upfront. Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Kevin Schade (groin) and Yoane Wissa (AFCON) are unavailable. Sergio Reguilon has joined on-loan from Tottenham and could make his debut here.

Morgan Gibbs-White is out for Forest

Gibbs-White is out for two weeks with an abdominal injury joining a host of Forest players in the Forest treatment room. Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga, Felipe and Divock Origi are all injured. Ola Aina, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are away at the African Cup of Nations. Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi were forced off against Blackpool on Wednesday but the pair should start in London.

Predicted line-ups Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Baptiste, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay. Nottingham Forest: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Danilo, Yates; Yates, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Match facts Brentford are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W2 D3) since a 1-0 home loss in January 2020 in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 in this exact fixture last season – only twice before have they lost consecutive league visits to Brentford, doing so in April 1949 and August 2016.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest have conceded 29 goals in 12 away league games against London sides, an average of 2.4 per game. They lost 5-0 against Fulham on their last visit to the capital.

Brentford have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games (W1), including each of their last five in a row. The Bees last suffered a longer league losing run in March 1993 in the second tier (7), while only in April 1947 have they ever endured a longer such run in the top-flight (7).

Nottingham Forest have won their last two Premier League games, last winning three in a row in the division in May 1999. Away from home, the Tricky Trees could win successive top-flight outings for the first time since April 1995 under Frank Clark (run of 4).

Brentford have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (20). Indeed, no side has lost more games than the Bees after scoring first this term (4), while they’re also one of six teams yet to win when conceding first.

Only Arsenal (9) have scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest, with their eight headed strikes accounting for a league-high 33% of their overall goals. Meanwhile, Brentford (10) have conceded more headed goals than any other side this term.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney could make his return to the side following his ban from last season. He’s scored in all three of his league games against Nottingham Forest, while he’s also scored in each of his last three Premier League games at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Anthony Elanga has been involved in 42% of Nottingham Forest’s 24 Premier League goals this season (10– 4 goals, 6 assists), with only three players being involved in a higher share for their side.

Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at Newcastle in Nuno Espírito Santo’s first away league game in charge. He could be the fourth Forest manager to win his first two top-flight games on the road, after Frank Clark (1994), Billy Walker (1957) and Fred Earp (1909).