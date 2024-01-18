Brentford vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2.5pts Ivan Toney to commit 2+ fouls at evens (Sky Bet)
1pts Ivan Toney to commit 3+ fouls at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Ivan Toney to commit 4+ fouls at 17/2 (Sky Bet)
A run of only one win in eight games is to blame for Brentford’s slump towards the relegation zone, but Ivan Toney is back to help the Bees to safety.
With Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest are only a point ahead of Thomas Frank’s side, the importance of this match cannot be understated.
Nuno Espirito Santo has overseen an uptick in results. The Tricky Trees are unbeaten in four but took a replay to eventually labour past Sky Bet League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup.
A lengthy list of absentees could be the visitor's downfall in the capital of which Morgan Gibbs-White recently joined. The attacking midfielder has been central to his side's good form.
IVAN TONEY will start, Thomas Frank has confirmed. The question is, how do we get him on side?
In the Premier League, he scored 20 goals last term (3rd most) and picked up nine cards. So, it isn't like we are short of options but I think the best route is fouls.
What Toney lacks in physical height, he makes up for in presence. He committed the fifth most fouls in the top flight last season (52) and only kept himself out of trouble in three of the 33 league games he started.
The frontman committed 2+ FOULS on 22 occasions, the price of evens for him to hit that number against Forest certainly appeals.
I think it is also worth being a little greedy here which is why I am touting Toney’s higher foul lines.
He committed 3+ FOULS in 40% of his games in 2022/23 making the 3/1 obvious value. Since Brentford gained promotion, Toney has committed 4+ FOULS in 9% of his starts.
Since making the switch from Peterborough in 2020, Toney has scored 68 goals in 124 Bee’s appearances. Combining this, alongside him to commit 4+ fouls and to be carded certainly provides some interest at 45/1. He has only avoided a card on one of the five occasions he has racked up four or more fouls.
Toney is back available following an eight-month ban and given Brentford’s shortcomings in attack, he will make an immediate return for the hosts partnering Neal Maupay upfront.
Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Kevin Schade (groin) and Yoane Wissa (AFCON) are unavailable.
Sergio Reguilon has joined on-loan from Tottenham and could make his debut here.
Gibbs-White is out for two weeks with an abdominal injury joining a host of Forest players in the Forest treatment room. Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga, Felipe and Divock Origi are all injured.
Ola Aina, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are away at the African Cup of Nations.
Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi were forced off against Blackpool on Wednesday but the pair should start in London.
Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Baptiste, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay.
Nottingham Forest: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Danilo, Yates; Yates, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
Odds correct 1045 GMT (19/01/24)
