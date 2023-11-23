Brentford vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Brentford win-or-draw double chance at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
Depending on the result at the Etihad in the early kick off, Arsenal could go top of the Premier League with a third successive win when they head to West London.
It has been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners, who have won on their last two trips to Brentford. This fixture threatens to be different though as the Bees have proven to be stubborn opposition.
Defeat at Anfield ended a run of three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side who are beginning to gather momentum.
Although the odds suggest otherwise, this will be no cake walk for the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta’s side made a faultless start away from home this term winning their first four games on the road, including a 1-0 win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.
The visitors have only won one of their last five on their travels though, most recently losing to Newcastle and West Ham just before the international break.
The Gtech Community Stadium is becoming a bit of a fortress. Everton are the only side to beat BRENTFORD in the league on their own patch this season and last season, only two teams beat them at home.
Granted, one of those was the Gunners but at odds against, backing the hosts to WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE looks a solid bet.
Neal Maupay has returned to Brentford after a difficult spell at Goodison Park and is feeling the love.
The Frenchman ended a run of 36 goalless games before the international break. The front-man has underperformed his xG in all bar one of his seasons in the top flight, generating a total of 29.8 but only scoring 18 goals.
Despite that, he could kick on after his goal before the break.
Score prediction: Brentford 1-0 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Frank opted for a five man defence in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool and may stick with that ploy here. This would see a trio of Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee start in defence.
Alternatively, Brentford’s boss may switch to a four man defence which could see Maupay start in a front three.
Arteta will be forced to start Aaron Ramsdale in goal as first choice stopper David Raya is ineligible to face his parent club.
Martin Odegaard is expected to return for Arsenal having missed their last three games.
Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Odds correct at 0900 GMT (24/11/23)
