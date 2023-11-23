Brentford vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Depending on the result at the Etihad in the early kick off, Arsenal could go top of the Premier League with a third successive win when they head to West London.

It has been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners, who have won on their last two trips to Brentford. This fixture threatens to be different though as the Bees have proven to be stubborn opposition. Defeat at Anfield ended a run of three straight wins for Thomas Frank’s side who are beginning to gather momentum.

What are the best bets? Although the odds suggest otherwise, this will be no cake walk for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side made a faultless start away from home this term winning their first four games on the road, including a 1-0 win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup. The visitors have only won one of their last five on their travels though, most recently losing to Newcastle and West Ham just before the international break.

The Gtech Community Stadium is becoming a bit of a fortress. Everton are the only side to beat BRENTFORD in the league on their own patch this season and last season, only two teams beat them at home. CLICK HERE to back Brentford win-or-draw double chance with Sky Bet Granted, one of those was the Gunners but at odds against, backing the hosts to WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE looks a solid bet.

Neal Maupay celebrates ending his goal draught

Neal Maupay has returned to Brentford after a difficult spell at Goodison Park and is feeling the love. The Frenchman ended a run of 36 goalless games before the international break. The front-man has underperformed his xG in all bar one of his seasons in the top flight, generating a total of 29.8 but only scoring 18 goals. Despite that, he could kick on after his goal before the break. Score prediction: Brentford 1-0 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Team News

David Raya inspects Aaron Ramsdale's gloves

Frank opted for a five man defence in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool and may stick with that ploy here. This would see a trio of Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee start in defence. Alternatively, Brentford’s boss may switch to a four man defence which could see Maupay start in a front three. Arteta will be forced to start Aaron Ramsdale in goal as first choice stopper David Raya is ineligible to face his parent club. Martin Odegaard is expected to return for Arsenal having missed their last three games.

Predicted line-ups Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa. Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Match facts After beating Arsenal 2-0 in their first ever Premier League game against them in August 2021, Brentford are winless in their last three against the Gunners (D1 L2).

Arsenal have already won away at Brentford this season, beating them 1-0 in the League Cup third round. The last time they won two away games against a fellow London side in the same season was against Crystal Palace in 1992-93 (2-1 Premier League, 3-1 League Cup).

Since losing 3-0 to Arsenal in this exact fixture last season, Brentford have gone unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League London derby matches (W8 D6). However, only Arsenal (16) are on a longer current such run without defeat (W11 D5).

Brentford have lost just one of their last 10 home league games (W5 D4), going down 3-1 against Everton in September. They’ve beaten Burnley 3-0 and West Ham 3-2 in their last two at home, last winning three consecutively while scoring 3+ goals each time in March 2015.

Having won their first three Premier League away games to nil this season, Arsenal are winless in their last two on the road (2-2 v Chelsea, 0-1 v Newcastle). Both of these games have also been in the 5.30pm Saturday kick-off slot.

This will be Mikel Arteta’s 200th match in charge of Arsenal in all competitions (W115 D34 L50). Whatever the result today, he’s won more matches in his first 200 in charge of the Gunners than any of the other nine managers to reach the milestone with the club.