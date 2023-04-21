Sporting Life
Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v West Ham tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
20:17 · SAT April 22, 2023

Bournemouth host West Ham in the Premier League, looking to enhance their survival chances. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the match-up.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 29/20 (William Hill)

A match-up that looked to have bigger relegation implications a few weeks ago than it does now.

Bournemouth's form in April has put them in a promising position in terms of Premier League survival, winning three of their last four to reach 33 points and move close to safety.

West Ham are closer to the drop zone, but eight points from their last five games is better from the Hammers, who should have enough quality to avoid relegation.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

Bournemouth 9/5 | Draw 9/4 | West Ham 6/4

David Moyes' side have had European commitments throughout, however, which is why this game is played at 2pm on Sunday.

It also enhances Bournemouth's chances, you would think. Still, on current form, the Cherries are more than value to give West Ham a game.

Judging by recent performances, goals can be expected at the Vitality. Indeed, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is the selection at 29/20 with William Hill.

Bournemouth's last 10 Premier League matches

There's been a good improvement in Bournemouth's attacking process recently, but they are still vulnerable defensively.

The same can be said for West Ham from an attacking perspective, making both teams to score and three or more goals a solid bet.

Bournemouth v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 29/20 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1700 BST (21/04/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS