Bournemouth host West Ham in the Premier League, looking to enhance their survival chances. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the match-up.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 29/20 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A match-up that looked to have bigger relegation implications a few weeks ago than it does now. Bournemouth's form in April has put them in a promising position in terms of Premier League survival, winning three of their last four to reach 33 points and move close to safety. West Ham are closer to the drop zone, but eight points from their last five games is better from the Hammers, who should have enough quality to avoid relegation.

David Moyes' side have had European commitments throughout, however, which is why this game is played at 2pm on Sunday. It also enhances Bournemouth's chances, you would think. Still, on current form, the Cherries are more than value to give West Ham a game. Judging by recent performances, goals can be expected at the Vitality. Indeed, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is the selection at 29/20 with William Hill. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

There's been a good improvement in Bournemouth's attacking process recently, but they are still vulnerable defensively. The same can be said for West Ham from an attacking perspective, making both teams to score and three or more goals a solid bet.

Bournemouth v West Ham best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 29/20 (William Hill) Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1700 BST (21/04/23)