The second semi-final of the FA Cup weekend sees Brighton take on Manchester United and Tom Carnduff is backing a player to be involved in the goals.

Manchester United's display in defeat to Sevilla on Thursday will only grow Brighton's already high levels confidence levels - a defensive disasterclass that once again highlighted the lack of quality depth in their squad. The Seagulls are flying. A team well in the mix for the top six and one dominating the majority of the opponents they are facing. They are one of the best teams in the Premier League, and you could potentially argue in Europe when they're on it. Roberto De Zerbi has built upon the foundations laid by Graham Potter to take this talented group of players to the next level. It's now at a stage where they are favourites against a 'legacy' big six club at a neutral venue - that says everything about their rise.

Erik ten Hag will be forced to throw together a makeshift defence again here - a likely back line of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia - with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injured and Harry Maguire suspended. It's a serious lack of height, but Brighton haven't been a prolific side at set-pieces this season. Of course, it gives them a much better chance, but it creates some hesitancy to get involved with their centre-backs to strike. Instead, targeting this talented Seagulls attack is where the value lies, mainly with the 11/8 available on SOLLY MARCH TO SCORE OR ASSIST in 90 minutes. CLICK HERE to back Solly March to score or assist with Sky Bet Put simply, his form across the past few weeks has been sensational. March is a player who has massively benefitted from De Zerbi's appointment at the club.

Across his last six Premier League games, the winger has scored two goals and contributed a further three assists. That has come from 15 shots and 2.20 xG. In terms of chances created, his figure stands at a sizeable 20 across that period, with 15 coming in his last three games. Crucially, for a game at a neutral venue, all three were away. United's left side will be vulnerable because of the make-up of that defence. It'll either be Malacia, the second choice left-back, or Dalot, a right-back asked to cover on the opposite side. It's unlikely we'll see Shaw there as he should be part of the central duo. In a game where Brighton are fancied, MARCH has a good chance of seeing some goal involvement.

