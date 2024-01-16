Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +32.65pts in profit for the 2023/24 football season It's fair to say Nottingham Forest have had better weeks. Hit by charges of financial breaches that could result in a points deduction and jeopardise their Premier League status, Forest could be forgiven for feeling all at sea as they head to Blackpool on Wednesday night.

It seems forever ago that back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Manchester United ignited Nuno Espirito Santo's City Ground reign after he succeeded sacked Forest hero Steve Cooper. The Tricky Trees have had 10 days off since rescuing a replay from 2-0 down in the initial tie - while there has been no such rest for the Seasiders, who have played four times in 2024 already and are yet to be beaten.

What are the best bets? It's possible the events of the week unify the Forest team with an 'us against the world' mentality but odds-on prices across the board are hardly appealing, especially considering they only just avoided a shock in the first meeting. The value lies with the hosts, at 3/1 in places to win in 90 minutes, but I can't shake the thought that their best chance of progression has passed them by, having been two goals to the good in Nottingham a week and a half ago. Leaving the outcome alone, there are two prices I really like the look of in the fouls markets - firstly, veteran Blackpool striker JORDAN RHODES to commit 2+ FOULS at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Rhodes 2+ fouls with Sky Bet The 33-year-old has really been putting himself around in recent weeks, committing 38 fouls in his past 16 matches.

Rhodes was guilty of six infractions in one game against Lincoln on New Year's Day, three against Burton the game before and four at Port Vale the match prior to that. He also fouled Forest players twice in the original cup meeting. On the opposite side of the coin, I also want to back Forest winger MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE TO WIN 2+ FOULS at 9/4. CLICK HERE to back Gibbs-White to win 2+ fouls with Sky Bet Forest's availability issues (see team news below) mean Nuno is likely to have to field a pretty strong line-up, just as he did in the first tie, when Gibbs-White was among the starters, scoring their equaliser to force this replay. He has won two or more fouls in 13 of his 20 Premier League matches this season - if top-flight defenders cannot handle him, surely Blackpool will struggle to. They did in the initial meeting, fouling Gibbs-White four times, making 9/4 on 2+ look a steal.

BuildABet @45/1 Rhodes 2+ fouls

Rhodes to be shown a card

Gibbs-White to win 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Adding Jordan Rhodes to pick up a card as well as committing a couple of fouls boosts our BAB to a tasty 45/1. Rhodes already has three bookings to his name this season and could have a right old tussle with Forest centre-back Joe Worrall. Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Nottm Forest (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news Nottingham Forest are missing six players who are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations - Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly and Serge Aurier are all absent.

Boss Nuno also has several injury concerns with Felipe (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) definitely out while Divock Origi is unlikely to be risked and Anthony Elanga, who suffered a knock against Manchester United, also a doubt. Blackpool are without injured pair Jake Beesley and Kylian Kouassi while defender Matthew Pennington is being monitored after a concussion and Kenny Dougall is also a doubt after missing the weekend win over Exeter.

Predicted line-ups Blackpool: Grimshaw; Connolly, Casey, Husband; Lawrence-Gabriel, Norburn, Morgan, Coulson; Dembele, Hamilton; Rhodes Nottingham Forest: Vlachodimos; Williams, Worrall, Murillo, Tavares; Mangala, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Wood

