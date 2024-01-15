Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules

The clubs issued statements acknowledging the referrals, which relate to alleged breaches of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules, with the Premier League confirming minutes later. If the breaches are proven, they face the threat of points deductions.

The clubs have 14 days to submit their formal answers to the complaints.

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction in November for an earlier PSR breach, after being referred to a commission in March last year.

The club are appealing against that sanction.