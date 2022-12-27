High-flying Sheffield United travel to Blackpool on Thursday and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at a good price.

A meeting between two sides who have endured contrasting seasons so far. Sheffield United remain firmly in the hunt for the title, while Blackpool are battling to avoid the drop down to Sky Bet League One. Paul Heckingbottom's Blades bounced back from a miserable October to find momentum and points heading into the World Cup break - with three wins on the bounce following the return demonstrating that they have firmly picked up where they left off. They're around the 4/5 mark with multiple bookmakers to add another win to their tally here, and the best away side in the division can hold plenty of confidence as they head to Bloomfield Road.

While everything seemingly points to a Sheffield United win, I always hold some reluctance to back any away team in this division when they are an odds-on price. They should win - after all they have gained maximum points in their last four - but Blackpool are on a three-game run of draws and Wigan could have so easily beaten the Blades based on chances created in their televised game last week. Instead, it's worth a gamble on a bigger price and taking the 13/5 available on ILIMAN NDIAYE TO SCORE ANYTIME in this contest. CLICK HERE to back Iliman Ndiaye to score anytime with Sky Bet The Sheffield United forward has been in superb form this season, boasting 14 goals involvements with assists coming in each of his last three league outings. He has nine goals across his 24 games so far, and while chances have decreased slightly in recent games, we can hold confidence on that scoring touch coming back based on overall performances.

Billy Sharp's return as a strike partner may have played a part in the shift from goals to assists, but his ability to create chances for both himself and others is partly why Ndiaye is now one of the best players at this level. Sheffield United's 14.4 shots per game average is the highest in the Championship, while Blackpool's 15.1 shots against figure is second to Rotherham (15.4) in this area. The Seasiders are also seeing an average of 1.62 xGA per league contest, while the Blades had a huge total of 4.13 xG for their three goals despite not winning in the game between these two sides in October. NDIAYE had 0.40 xG for his goal then, and the price available on the forward netting again can be viewed as generous considering he should catch the eye in front of the cameras once again on Thursday night.

