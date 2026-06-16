Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 19 & 20 | USA vs Australia, Brazil vs Haiti

Football betting tips: World Cup USA vs Australia - Friday 20:00 1pt Malik Tillman to score anytime at 7/2 (General) 1pt Malik Tillman 1+ assists at 9/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Harry Souttar 1+ shots on target at 4/1 (General) Brazil vs Haiti - Saturday 01:30 1.5pts Raphinha 2+ shots on target at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

USA vs Australia Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend The USA and Australia both made winning starts in Group D, though in starkly contrasting ways. Mauricio Pochettino's side were very impressive in their 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay, racing 3-0 up by the break as they suffocated their opponents with 65% possession, achieved through a relentless high press that in combination with well executed fast breaks Paraguay simply could not cope with. Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun was the hero for his two goals, but it was the combination between him, Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson, captain Christian Pulisic and attacking midfielder MALIK TILLMAN on the left flank that was crucial to the USA's success. Tillman was outstanding, providing an assist, creating two further chances (passes that lead to a shot) and taking the most shots in the match (5). Pulisic was substituted at half-time because of a calf injury, and even if he is passed fit for this match Australia will sit deep to deny the space in behind that allowed the USA skipper to be so effective in that opening win.

This will place an increased level of emphasis on TILLMAN as the number 10. At 9/2 for 1+ ASSISTS and 7/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME the Bayer Leverkusen man is very backable against an Australia team who rode their luck to beat Turkey 2-0. The Socceroos had just 28% possession on their way to causing quite an upset, scoring a couple of outstanding breakaway goals, one of which came from 20-year-old Watford winger Nestory Irankunda who became Australia's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer. They needed the woodwork, last-ditch blocks, several smart saves and plenty of wastefulness, which is unlikely to happen two games in a row. There were few doubts over the USA's attacking strengths ahead of this tournament, but plenty of question marks over their defence. Pochettino's men were rarely tested by Paraguay but there will have been pangs of concern at just how easily they conceded from a free-kick that was no more than a hopeful punt forward, with the problems starting after the ball was allowed to repeatedly bounce at the edge of the box.

This won't have escaped the attention of Australia coach Tony Popovic, and with Leicester's 6ft 6in HARRY SOUTTAR to aim for at set-pieces it is worth backing the centre-back to register 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at 4/1. He has had a shot in five of his last six appearances for club and country, hitting the target in four of those matches. Odds correct at 16:00 BST (17/06/26)

Brazil vs Haiti Kick-off: Saturday, 01:30 BST

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff There's a touch of sadness watching this Brazil side when the nostalgia goggles tell us they should be the world's great entertainers. They just look...dull. We knew this though, we've known it for a while, and yet a World Cup makes us believe that things will be different. At least other top nations have looked poor in their openers too. It could be a case of warming yourself into the tournament with the first game simply there to acclimatise. Anything less than a comfortable win over Haiti though and questions will really start to appear. They're playing a side ranked 83rd in the world and while the top end of the FIFA rankings are sometimes open to ridicule the further down you go the more accurate the picture truly is. Brazil need their stars to start shining. RAPHINHA falls into that category and the odds-against price with most bookmakers for 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET looks a good pick based on his expected role.

Raphinha should be a regular feature for Brazil in this game