Best bets: Premier League tips for 3 December 2025

Football betting tips: Premier League 3pts Arsenal to beat Brentford and over 1.5 home goals at evens (General) 1pt Aston Villa to beat Brighton at 5/2 (General) 0.5pt Villa to win and both teams to score at 5/1 (General) 1pt Burnley to beat Crystal Palace at 19/4 (BetVictor) Wolves vs Nottingham Forest 1pt Andre to be shown a card at 14/5 (BetVictor) 1pt Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime at 7/2 (General) 1pt Gibbs-White to be shown a card at 14/5 (William Hill) 0.5pt Gibbs-White to score and be shown a card at 12/1 (bet365) *All games kick off 19:30 GMT Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Arsenal vs Brentford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Keith Andrews has quite rightly been praised for the job he's doing at Brentford, with his side 10th in the Premier League after 13 matches. There is definitely room for improvement away from home though, where the Bees have lost five of six top-flight games; a 2-0 win against a West Ham team who had truly reached rock bottom being a significant outlier. Andrews' side have conceded at least twice in all five defeats, which makes ARSENAL TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 HOME GOALS a great bet at even money. It has won in eight of the Gunners' 10 matches at The Emirates this season, with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and 1-1 draw with Manchester City the exceptions.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Brighton have taken 10 points from their last four Premier League fixtures and lost just twice in 11 all told (W6 D3 L2). ASTON VILLA are in even better form, winning 11 of their last 13 matches in all competitions. Across these sides' last eight meetings Villa have won six, with one draw and one Albion victory, their style of football seemingly well suited to pick off the high-octane tactics Brighton have largely stuck with in recent years. As 5/2 outsiders, it's worth backing a VILLA WIN. Since Unai Emery's arrival the Spaniard has won four of his six meetings, losing only once. In that same sequence, five of the games have seen over 2.5 goals, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE landing in four. Brighton have only failed to score in one of 16 matches this season, so also backing ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND BTTS at 5/1 to smaller stakes is advised.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Crystal Palace were even money to win at Wolves around 10 days ago; they duly did. Since that victory they have lost 2-1 both away to Strasbourg and at home to Manchester United, triggering Oliver Glasner to criticise the club's ownership for failing to strengthen the squad in the summer.

"If you play for the first time in your club's history in European football, I think the right answer is invest and not save, and we saved."



Oliver Glasner provides an honest review of the impact of the Conference League on Palace's Premier League performances 💬



It does Glasner a disservice to suggest those defeats triggered his comments, with the Eagles' growing injury list ahead of a fixture pile-up just as much of a contributory factor. Despite all of this, Palace are 3/4 to win at a BURNLEY side who have shown plenty of signs of fight in recent matches.

Scott Parker's side may have lost four straight league games but two were against Arsenal and Chelsea, and in the other two they pushed West Ham and Brentford mightily close away from home. Having mulled over getting cute with double chance, draw no bet and Asian lines, I am keeping it simple and taking the 19/5 about a BURNLEY WIN. The Clarets have beaten Leeds and Sunderland and drawn with Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor this season. This is a huge opportunity to climb out of the bottom three.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Wolves have improved slightly in Rob Edwards' opening two matches, but ultimately lost both and failed to score in either. It's now seven straight defeats and just two points after 13 Premier League fixtures. Crucial to any hope the club has of ending their terrible run is midfielder ANDRE. He's been SHOWN A CARD on four occasions already this season, and in two of his last three appearances - well worth backing at 14/5 on Wednesday. Last season Wolves pulled clear of danger with seven straight wins over spring. Across what was a nine-match unbeaten run Andre was booked four times; Edwards is surely encouraging the Brazilian to return to his tenacious best.