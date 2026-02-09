Best bets: Premier League & EFL tips for 10 February 2026

Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL 19:30 - Everton vs Bournemouth 0.5pt Alex Scott to score anytime at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 - Oxford vs Norwich 1pt Anis Ben Slimane to score or assist at 11/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Anis Ben Slimane to score and assist at 55/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Stevenage vs Barnsley 3pts Over 2.5 goals at 21/20 (bet365) 20:00 - Birmingham vs West Brom 0.5pt Paik Seung-Ho to be carded at 15/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Everton vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 5

Live odds, form and stats ALEX SCOTT’s offensive output is not the reason he plays in the Premier League. For context, he has picked up more booking’s (29) then he has registered goals and assists (17) across his league career. That’s not to say he's a top-flight player because he likes to get stuck in either. The point is, until recently, goals and assists weren’t really part of his repertoire but across his last five appearances, he has had a hand in more goals than he did across his previous 63 league appearances.

So, what has changed? To be honest, I’m not sure. Maybe it is his midfield partner Lewis Cook giving him more attacking freedom. As Jake’s outlined in his column, Scott is having a lot more shots recently and if you don’t shoot, you don’t score. Anyway at 9/1, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals at Everton.

Oxford vs Norwich Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats ANIS BEN SLIMANE’s price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals at 11/4 with bet365. Norwich’s number 10 netted his fourth Championship goal of the season at the weekend against Blackburn which is impressive considering he has only played 430 minutes. He has also set up a goal.

I wanna feel the heat with Slimane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3RoytSd7vY — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 7, 2026

Slimane arrived in England from Denmark in 2023 and struggled to settle at Sheffield United before moving to Carrow Road at the start of last season. He played slightly deeper last campaign but is really thriving under Philippe Clement. He has already netted twice as many goals as last term and at 55/1, backing him TO SCORE AND ASSIST also appeals. If Norwich net at Oxford, Slimane should have a hand in it based on his current form. It is a big if though, Oxford don’t concede many goals under Matt Bloomfield, especially at home. Half of Bloomfield's six games in charge have ended goalless, two of three coming at home but at the prices I think Slimane is worth a go. Odds correct at 12:30 GMT (9/2/26)

Stevenage vs Barnsley Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals at 21/20 in Barnsley’s trip to Stevenage. The Reds are fresh off a five-goal thriller with Bolton where this bet had clicked a few minutes after the half-hour mark. Barnsley played out a four-goal thriller in the game before against Northampton, beat Stevenage 3-1 in the reverse and lost 4-0 at Cardiff a fortnight ago. I could go on. The point is under Conor Hourihane, Barnsley games are great for goals. The rookie manager is approaching half a century of matches in charge of the club, his side have only kept three clean sheets in that time and have conceded two or more goals in 62% of those fixtures. In stark contrast, opponents Stevenage were sticklers for drab, boring, under 2.5 goal games until recently. They’ve lost their last two games 3-1. Odds correct at 12:10 GMT (9/2/26)

Birmingham vs West Brom Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Adam Herczeg has the whistle at St. Andrews, a good Championship appointment for cards. He’s dished out 60Y and 3R cards across 15 appearances this term and six or more on four occasions. At the prices, PAIK SEUNG-HO is the bet TO BE CARDED. The midfielder has never been particularly cynical until this campaign. He's picked up six cards and could add to that tally as he covers Mikey Johnston, Isaac Price and co. Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (9/2/26)