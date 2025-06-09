Best Bets: England vs Senegal tips, predictions and bet builder

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

After the dire showing against Andorra, Thomas Tuchel should shuffle his deck ahead of the friendly against Senegal at the City Ground.

One of the players who could come into the line-up is EBERECHI EZE and he finished the season in scintillating form.

Eze had 27 goal contributions in 48 appearances for club and country this term, scoring seven in his last seven appearances for Crystal Palace which includes the FA Cup winning goal at Wembley.

For the Three Lions, Eze set up a goal against Latvia and has had 10 shots across his last six appearances, all of which came from the bench.

At 21/20 with bet365, backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST on Tuesday is the bet.