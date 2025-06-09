Best Bets: England vs Senegal tips, predictions and bet builder

Football betting tips: International football
2pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 6/5 (General)
1pt Bukayo Saka 1+ assists at 7/2 (Betway)
1pt Bukayo Saka to score anytime at 27/10 (General)
1.5pts Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 21/20 (bet365)
Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Tuesday
TV: ITV1
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
After the dire showing against Andorra, Thomas Tuchel should shuffle his deck ahead of the friendly against Senegal at the City Ground.
One of the players who could come into the line-up is EBERECHI EZE and he finished the season in scintillating form.
Eze had 27 goal contributions in 48 appearances for club and country this term, scoring seven in his last seven appearances for Crystal Palace which includes the FA Cup winning goal at Wembley.
For the Three Lions, Eze set up a goal against Latvia and has had 10 shots across his last six appearances, all of which came from the bench.
At 21/20 with bet365, backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST on Tuesday is the bet.
Joe Townsend
"After the last Premier League game of the season I had a little strain. Fair play to England, they managed me well. The manager left me out on Saturday and said I will play tomorrow."
It is a mercy that on Tuesday night, according to widespread reports, BUKAYO SAKA will finally make his first start of the Thomas Tuchel era. Without him, England have been painfully dull in forgettable wins over Albania, Latvia and Andorra, with their performance against the latter quite possibly the worst Three Lions victory in living memory, if not of all time.
His Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice is also expected to come back into the XI, with Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Gibbs-White among the others rumoured to be in contention to start.
With 12 goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances for his country, SAKA's output for England is bettered only by HARRY KANE, who it also appears will start after Tuchel said "it's very likely that it is the same captain" against Senegal.
SAKA 1+ ASSISTS is 7/2 and SAKA TO SCORE ANYTIME is 27/10, both of which I'll be taking, and with KANE available at a fair bit of odds-against (6/5) TO SCORE ANYTIME I'll be backing the Three Lions' record scorer to add to his 72 goals.
Kane has scored in each of his last four England appearances.
BuildABet @ 15/2
- England to win
- Kane to score anytime
- Saka 1+ assists
- Rice 1+ fouls committed
Odds correct at 0930 BST (10/06/25)
