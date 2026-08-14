Best Bets: EFL tips and predictions for Saturday August 15

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets Sheff Utd vs Birmingham - Saturday 17:30 1.5pts Romelle Donovan to commit 2+ fouls at 9/4 (bet365) 0.5pts Romelle Donovan to commit 3+ fouls at 7/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Sheffield United vs Birmingham Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Sheffield United were very good in dismantling Mansfield last weekend, winning with ease while creating a hatful of chances, and that should give them plenty of confidence heading into a much tougher test against Birmingham. The player I want to focus on is Brentford loanee ROMELLE DONOVAN, who hopefully gets the nod here after coming on for the injured Tahith Chong in the Carabao Cup and playing over an hour - Chong is touch and go to be fit for this one. The notable thing from that appearance was the number of fouls Donovan committed, with three in total.

Romelle Donovan committing a foul in pre-season

That is perhaps unsurprising for a 19-year-old who is still a little raw, with his professional minutes incredibly limited since turning pro, but he does appear to have a tendency to commit fouls when given the opportunity. He made six in 219 minutes for Birmingham in 2023/24, four in 244 minutes at Burton in 2024/25 and nine in just 287 minutes for Brentford last season. That works out at 2.23 fouls per 90 across his short professional career, while his record when starting is particularly interesting. He has committed three fouls in his last three starts across 25/26 and last week's Carabao game, two in his only start in 2024/25 and three across his two starts in 2023/24. So, we'll back him TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at a huge 9/4 here, with this bet landing in five of his six competitive starts, which makes the price particularly appealing given the limited sample. The icing on the cake could be his opposite number, who I hope is Alex Cochrane. He was substituted at half-time last weekend, presumably with his workload being managed following a serious injury in January, but he was fouled three times during those 45 minutes. We'll also take him TO COMMIT 3+ FOULS too at 7/1. Hopefully he gets the start on Saturday.

Already advised Notts County vs Leicester - Saturday 12:30 0.75pt Caleb Okoli to score anytime at 18/1 (BetVictor) 0.25pt Caleb Okoli to score from outside the box at 100/1 (bet365) Norwich vs West Brom - Saturday 15:00 1pt Kenny Mclean 1+ assist in Norwich vs at 6/1 (General) Notts County vs Leicester Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Be sure to check the team news before getting involved here, as Leicester’s Caleb Okoli has been linked with a move back to Serie A. If he starts against League One newcomers Notts County, though, there looks to be plenty of value in his attacking markets. Okoli scored the winner last weekend in a typically drab Russell Martin-led game against League Two Northampton, where control was very much the name of the game. There were just 12 shots in total, with the Foxes winning 1-0 despite losing the expected-goals (xG) battle, while they dominated possession with a whopping 77%. It was a set-piece that ultimately settled the contest, and Leicester should continue to rack up corners and free-kicks given their territorial and ball domination. That brings Okoli into play. He had three of Leicester’s eight attempts last weekend.

He was certainly not afraid to get forward and pull the trigger against Northampton, while the prospect of another opponent sitting deep could give him similar opportunities. The 18/1 about OKOLI SCORING ANYTIME looks worth a poke given his set-piece threat, while the whopping 100/1 for him TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX is a particularly interesting big price to cheer on. He had two efforts from range last weekend, hitting the target with one, and there is every chance Notts County adopt a similar approach and allow Leicester to dominate possession.