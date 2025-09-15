Best bets: Champions League for 16 September 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League 17:45 - Arsenal vs Athletic Club 1pt Arsenal to win to nil at 9/4 (William Hill) 0.5pt No first scorer at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 20:00 kick-offs 1pt Arda Guler to score anytime in Real Madrid vs Marseille at 7/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Arda Guler 1+ assist in Real Madrid vs Marseille at 29/10 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt A red card in Real Madrid vs Marseille at 13/2 (Sky Bet) More tips to follow...

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:30 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Don't be surprised if by the end of the game on Tuesday night the chant of '1-0 to the Arsenal' is being sung by the away fans in Bilbao. Mikel Arteta's side are renowned for their defence-first approach, or lack of risk-taking at least, and that led them to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season despite being ravaged by injuries. I've already backed them to win the whole tournament this season due to them being the best defensive side in Europe, and that can come to the fore in their opener against Athletic Bilbao, where the 9/4 about ARSENAL WIN TO NIL appeals. In the league phase last season, the Gunners conceded just three goals in eight matches, allowing only 5.8 xGA - an incredibly low average of 0.73 per game - while away in the Premier League last term they let up just 0.75 per game.

So far this season they've looked tight yet again, while Bilbao have looked toothless in attack thus far. Since an opening day 3-2 win, the Basque side have generated just 2.90 non-pen xGF in three matches, including two at San Mames, the most recent of which saw them lose 1-0 to Alaves. They will also be without their best player Nico Williams through injury, so it's hard to see them scoring here. This Arsenal team will likely find a way to grab a goal or two, probably from a set-piece, but we should expect a tight, low-margin game given this is one of the Gunners two tough away games on paper. But, just in case they don't find a way through, with Bilbao defensively solid (conceded just 13 in 19 home league games last season and five in seven home Europa League games), we'll have a small saver on NO FIRST SCORER at 9/1. Taking this instead of the correct score 0-0 means we get paid out as a winner if the only goal (or goals) in the game is an own goal, just like Bilbao's defeat last weekend. Somewhat coincidentally, their opening game of last season's Champions League league phase was a goalless draw away at Atalanta in a match that preceded a meeting with Manchester City - just like this one does. Odds correct at 1435 BST (15/09/25)

Real Madrid vs Marseille Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Real Madrid get their UCL campaign underway with a home game against a defensively vulnerable Marseille team, led by Roberto De Zerbi. The French side have two league wins under their belt this season but both came against newly promoted sides, with their two defeats coming against established Ligue 1 sides, losing 1-0 at Rennes despite playing against 10-men for over an hour before going down by the same scoreline at Lyon - a game in which they conceded 3.04 xGA. Los Blancos, who have won four from four, should win comfortably, and the man that could be at the heart of it is ARDA GULER, who is relishing his role in Xabi Alonso's side. Guler is playing in the number 10 position in Jude Bellingham's absence and has been excellent. In four league starts he's registered two goals and one assist, but more impressively he's averaging 0.49 xG and 0.37 xA per 90. Those figures are extremely good, and for context, last season Bellingham averaged 0.41 xG and 0.16 xA, and the season before 0.43 xG and 0.17 xA.