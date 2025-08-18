Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips TV Guide
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips TV Guide
best bets mourinho

Best bets: Champions League and EFL League One tips for 20 August 2025

By Sporting Life
Football
Tue August 19, 2025 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: Wednesday

League One

0.5pt Xavier Simons to be carded in Bolton vs Reading (20:00) at 5/1 (bet365)

Champions League

1.5pts Fred to be carded in Fenerbache vs Benfica (20:00) at 23/10 (William Hill)

1.5pts Sofyan Amrabat to be carded in Fenerbache vs Benfica (20:00) at 5/2 (William Hill)

pp football offer - https://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17716652&lpid=53&bid=1524

Bolton vs Reading

Jimmy 'The Punt'

XAVIER SIMONS’ price of 5/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals.

Bolton’s central midfielder has racked up 8Y and 1R cards across his career and that average of 0.23 cards per 90 automatically makes him value on Wednesday.

Xavier Simons

His record in League One is even more promising. Across 29 appearances in the third tier, Simons has picked up six cards, that is a cards per 90 average of 0.31 which translates to a price of 9/4. Coincidentally, this is the price some bookies have him to be booked against Reading.

Odds correct at 1550 BST (18/08/25)

Fenerbache vs Benfica

Jake Osgathorpe

When the words 'Fenerbahce' and 'Europe' are put in the same sentence, the word that links the two is usually 'cards'.

The Turkish giants, led by the chief houser himself Jose Mourinho, collected a huge 3.63 cards per 90 in Europe last season, while drawing a further 2.52. So, yeah, cards tend to flow.

And that should again be the case here with a fantastic referee appointment and hugely high stakes, with Champions League football only 180 minutes away for one of these sides.

Jose Mourinho

The man in the middle is Daniel Siebert, and last season he flashed 4.85 cards per game, while his sole outing this term saw him brandish nine yellows and a red in a Europa League qualifier. I wouldn't be surprised to see a similar tally here.

The card total is set at around 6.5 so we'll head to the player card market, where we'll split stakes on two former Manchester United midfielders - FRED and SOFYAN AMRABAT TO BE CARDED.

Both players are fairly short in the market at 23/10 and 5/2 respectively, but are as short as 5/4 and 6/5 in places.

The pair are serial offenders. Both were carded 13 times last season across Super Lig and Europa League matches, with Amrabat averaging 0.43 cards per 90 and Fred 0.33.

Those averages make both prices value as they are, but when we factor in their opponents, the case becomes even more compelling.

fred fenerbache

New Benfica midfielders Richard Rios and Enzo Barrenechea, who is on loan from Aston Villa, are foul magnets.

Rios was fouled five times over two legs in Benfica's tie with Nice in the last qualifying round, was felled an incredible seven times in the Portuguese Super Cup against Sporting Lisbon and drew four fouls in Benfica's first league game of the season at Estrela.

Before moving to Portugal he drew 2.79 fouls per 90 at Palmeiras, so looks an ideal opponent for card happy pair Fred and Amrabat.

As does Barrenechea, who's drawn 2.06 fouls per 90 this season and averaged 1.84 in La Liga last season.

The Benfica midfielders are priced at 13/8 and 7/4 to be carded, though I wouldn't be surprised to see all four find their way into the referee's book. It's 50/ for the quartet which could be worth some shrapnel.

Odds correct at 2120 BST (19/08/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS