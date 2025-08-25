Best bets: Carabao Cup tips for 27 August 2025

Football betting tips: Wednesday 1pt Mansfield or draw double chance vs Everton (19:45) at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Mansfield to win (19:45) at 14/1 (Betfred) 1pt Grimsby or draw double chance vs Man Utd (20:00) at 4/1 (General) 0.5pt Grimsby to win at 14/1 (General) All bets in 90 minutes Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

At his previous club West Ham, David Moyes’ record in his side's first game of this competition was good, especially against lower league opposition. They played three, won two, lost one on penalties, scored six and kept two clean sheets. The man in the visitors dugout, Nigel Clough, is a bit of a cup connoisseur though. His sides often punch above their weight and crucially, he often fields strong XI’s. In his first full season at MANSFIELD, his side made it to the third round of the FA Cup, beating Sunderland and Doncaster before losing to a 90th own goal against Middlesbrough. In the 2022/23 season, they ran higher league opposition Derby and Sheffield Wednesday close in both cup competitions. The following season they made it to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and the third round of the FA Cup in 2024/25. At Burton, Clough’s side made the semi-finals of this competition, beating Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Middlesbrough along the way before falling short against Manchester City (10-0 aggregate). The following season, the Brewers also made the fourth round of this competition and the FA Cup. At Sheffield United, then of League One, Clough’s Blades graced both the FA Cup semi-finals and the League Cup semi-finals. A longwinded explanation, but Clough is definitely a manager with Cup pedigree. At 14/1 TO WIN and 7/2 WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE, I think a Mansfield scalp is worth a punt. It is worth noting that if the game is level at 90 minutes, this goes straight to penalties which gives the outsiders extra incentive to hang on for a result.

Grimsby vs Manchester United Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, ITV

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' GRIMSBY have made an emphatic start to the League Two campaign (W3 D2 L0), scoring three or more goals in half of their games. In his second full season at Blundell Park, it’s clear David Artell has managed to put his stamp on this side and having strengthened in key areas over the summer, the Mariners look primed to pull off a shock on Wednesday.

Grimsby manager David Artell

Opponents United are yet to score a goal this season as their opener against Fulham was an own goal. Two games in, they have had 32 shots, 10 on target and missed a penalty. The concern should come when they stop creating chances - as the old adage goes - but with serious cash splashed on a new front three, the lack of goals has to be a worry. Under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils are averaging less than a point per game in the Premier League as well. They have won their first games in this competition by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0, albeit both fixtures were at Old Trafford. The closest example to a game like this clash was when they beat Newport 4-2 in 2023/24. This is a banana skin if I have ever seen one for Manchester United, as cliché as it may be. In front of a sell out home ground, under the lights, live on the tele, I want to be on the side of the underdogs at 14/1 TO WIN and 4/1 WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE.