Best Bets: Carabao Cup tips for 23 September 2025

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2pts Both teams to score in Barnsley vs Brighton at evens (19:45) (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Jon Russell to score anytime at 10/1 (General) 2pts Cardiff double chance vs Burnley (19:45) at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Under 2.5 cards in Burnley vs Cardiff at 9/5 (Betfair) 0.5pt No cards in Burnley vs Cardiff at 22/1 (Betfair) 0.5pt Cambridge double chance vs Fulham (19:45) at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 1.5pt Curtis Jones to score or assist in Liverpool vs Southampton (20:00) at 7/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Barnsley vs Brighton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Siding with goals is the way to go in games involving Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley. He first took temporary charge at Oakwell in mid-March and in 20 games BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has landed in 17. His Reds side have only failed to score twice, keeping only one clean sheet. At evens, backing both sides to net has to be the way in here. Brighton are pretty obliging when it comes to goals as well. This bet has landed in each of their last three games and four of their six this season.

Joe Townsend Barnsley will ring the changes but one player certain to start is attacking midfielder JON RUSSELL.

The Jamaica international ended last term in great goalscoring form, but having taken played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and therefore returned to pre-season much later than his team-mates he slipped down the pecking order below several of the Reds' emerging young central midfielders. He has started both Carabao Cup ties so far, scoring on each occasion, and has now found the net in all of his last five Barnsley starts. Russell has scored 11 times in his last 15 appearances when named in the starting XI by club or country, which makes his 10/1 price TO SCORE ANYTIME worth chancing against what will be a much-changed Brighton team.

Burnley vs Cardiff Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill CARDIFF suffered a minor setback in League One as they were beaten 3-1 in an early season top of the table clash with Bradford. Brian Barry-Murphy could field a strong XI at Turf Moor as he looks to get his side back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy

Jake Osgathorpe Carabao Cup ties tend to see a reduction in cards, especially in the earlier rounds when we have top flight teams taking on lower league ones, so it was pleasing to see David Webb handed the whistle for this one. He has been prolific for low-card backers in cup competitions for years now, delivering UNDER 2.5 CARDS in 16 of his 24 Carabao and FA Cup matches (67%) over the last eight seasons, and UNDER 0.5 CARDS in seven of those (29%), making quotes of 9/5 and 22/1 extremely good value. Webb appears very lenient whenever he gets the whistle in these kind of games, especially in the Carabao, where he'd had four no card games in his last eight. Burnley's narrow and hard-fought 2-1 win in the last round saw just two cards - the last coming in the 94th minute - while in general games that have seen Premier League teams at home to lower league sides in round two and three have been low card games. Since 23/24, there have been 21 such meetings in R2 and R3, with 12 of those going Under 2.5 cards and two banking the lucrative no cards. We'll take a chance and trust the ref on Tuesday.

Fulham vs Cambridge Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill It is worth mentioning there’s been a few scalps in this competition already this campaign. Grimsby’s penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United grabbed the headlines. Swansea beat Forest, Sheffield Wednesday beat Leeds, Huddersfield beat Sunderland and Bromley beat Ipswich. To name a few. And all bar one of the games listed were settled on penalties. As already mentioned, the fact that these games go straight to penalties (no extra time) must have some impact on the dynamic of these clashes. There is a case to be made that it actually works to the advantage of the underdogs. If they can get through 90 minutes, they are rewarded with the coin toss of penalties. With that in mind, CAMBRIDGE could frustrate Fulham on Tuesday and at 4/1, backing them WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is worth a small play. There is no denying Fulham’s quality. Even if Marco Silva does rotate, he could still field the likes of Adama Traore, Harry Wilson and Tom Cairney. Silva made nine changes ahead of the last round and if he does something similar on Tuesday, Neil Harris could use that as motivation. If the U’s start well, I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t take this game the distance.

Liverpool vs Southampton Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: ITV1, Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe CURTIS JONES has played in a number of different positions this season, but (hopefully) he returns to his normal midfield role on Tuesday as Arne Slot rings the changes, and his price of 7/5 TO SCORE OR ASSIST looks big. The Liverpool man has played defensive midfield, right back, left wing and attacking midfield already this term, but I expect to see him play as a number eight or 10 here, meaning he'll consistently get into good scoring and creating positions.

Last season in the league he scored three and assisted three in limited minutes, a goal involvement per 90 average of 0.32, with his xGI in line with those figures (0.31), and it was the same in this competition too, where he averaged 1.7 shots and 0.8 shots on target per 90. During the Reds successful Carabao Cup season (23/24) he scored three times including a brace in the quarter finals, so against Championship opponents, he should have a say for the hosts. Southampton are struggling under Will Still right now, winless in five league games, and are conceding an alarming amount of chances to second tier opposition - which doesn't bode well for a visit to the Premier League leaders.