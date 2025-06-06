Best Bets: Andorra vs England tips, predictions and bet builder

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill For all Mikel Arteta’s foibles, you have to give him some credit for DECLAN RICE’s transformation. It’s easy to forget Arsenal signed Rice as a holding midfielder from West Ham and that the Hammers themselves converted him from centre-back. I’m reluctant to use whatever tactical phrase is en vogue but am willing to describe him as a swashbuckling box-to-box midfielder. The bottom line is he has added goals and assists to his game.

England lead by two goals to nil! ⚽️⚽️



Declan Rice puts it on a plate for Harry Kane 🍽️#ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/tGHt3ziUkw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 24, 2025

Rice provided 20 goal contributions in 204 Premier League appearances for West Ham. He's racked up 26 in 73 for the Gunners. An increase in his attacking output was expected after joining a better side but the fact his England career follows a similar trajectory - from two goals in 39 games to three goals and four assists in 25 - suggests he has just become an all-round better player. England are 8/11 to score over 3.5 goals on Saturday and although I was tempted to back RICE to score anytime at 5/1 I think backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST is the shrewder play at 7/5. CLICK HERE to back Declan Rice to score or assist with Sky Bet

