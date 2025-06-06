Best Bets: Andorra vs England and World Cup qualifiers tips

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers
Andorra vs England (17:00)
2.5pts Declan Rice to score or assist at 7/5 (William Hill)
0.5pt Ezri Konsa to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Levi Colwill to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
Further tips to follow...
Andorra vs England
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
For all Mikel Arteta’s foibles, you have to give him some credit for DECLAN RICE’s transformation.
It’s easy to forget Arsenal signed Rice as a holding midfielder from West Ham and that the Hammers themselves converted him from centre-back. I’m reluctant to use whatever tactical phrase is en vogue but am willing to describe him as a swashbuckling box-to-box midfielder.
The bottom line is he has added goals and assists to his game.
Rice provided 20 goal contributions in 204 Premier League appearances for West Ham. He's racked up 26 in 73 for the Gunners.
An increase in his attacking output was expected after joining a better side but the fact his England career follows a similar trajectory - from two goals in 39 games to three goals and four assists in 25 - suggests he has just become an all-round better player.
England are 8/11 to score over 3.5 goals on Saturday and although I was tempted to back RICE to score anytime at 5/1 I think backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST is the shrewder play at 7/5.
Joe Townsend
EZRI KONSA was a standout performer in Thomas Tuchel's first two games in charge, playing the entirety of England's wins over Albania and Latvia in March. How he didn't score against the latter is beyond me, with two close-range attempts miraculously kept out by the goalkeeper.
I advised both KONSA and LEVI COLWILL TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/1 against Latvia, and with them still available at that price on Saturday we should stick with it and back them again. Colwill wasn't selected in March with the stake returned, which could well happen again here.
In a match where England are expected to find the net on multiple occasions, backing both to do so is advised.
- CLICK HERE to back Konsa to score anytime with Sky Bet
- CLICK HERE to back Colwill to score anytime with Sky Bet
Kyle Walker (12/1) is the only Three Lions player priced bigger.
He's scored once in his last 174 games for club and country. Konsa and Colwill both ended the season in good goalscoring form for their clubs, scoring twice in their final eight and 11 starts respectively.
BuildABet @ 26/1
- Declan Rice to score anytime
- Declan Rice 1+ assist
- Ezri Konsa 1+ shots on target
Odds correct at 1300 BST (06/06/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.