Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as new manager

Everton have named former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager.
Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, has agreed a three-year contract to take over at Goodison Park.
It is far from a universally popular appointment, however, with a section of the fanbase totally opposed to the notion of Benitez managing their club.
Supporters’ animosity towards the Spaniard has been raised above the usual level reserved for a Liverpool manager ever since his “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby, although he has since sought to clarify he was referring to them having the mentality of a small team in their approach to the game.
He has been the front-runner to succeed Ancelotti ever since the Italian made a surprise return to Real Madrid four weeks ago.
Benitez becomes the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s, who made the move in the opposite direction.
“I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club,” Benitez said.
“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who was at the forefront of pushing for Benitez, hopes appointing a “proven winner” will help turn around their fortunes.
“Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club,” he said.
“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians. To put it simply – we need to be competing at the top-end of the league and to be winning trophies. Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”