Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as new manager

Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, has agreed a three-year contract to take over at Goodison Park.

It is far from a universally popular appointment, however, with a section of the fanbase totally opposed to the notion of Benitez managing their club.

Supporters’ animosity towards the Spaniard has been raised above the usual level reserved for a Liverpool manager ever since his “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby, although he has since sought to clarify he was referring to them having the mentality of a small team in their approach to the game.

He has been the front-runner to succeed Ancelotti ever since the Italian made a surprise return to Real Madrid four weeks ago.