Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Díaz's 20th goal of the Sky Bet Championship season landed a 1000/1 antepost selection from the league's title sponsors.
Sky Bet offered the huge odds before a ball was kicked - with odds of around the 150/1 mark available for the Rovers forward to finish as the division's top scorer.
He was backed by plenty of Blackburn fans to deliver, with punters getting on the special bet with stakes varying from 2p to £20.
Many of the fans who backed him to score 20+ league goals were also on lower lines, with 15+ goals priced at 33/1 pre-season.
Incredibly, at the end of September, the 1000/1 bet for Brereton Díaz to score 20+ league goals was as short as 6/5.
At the beginning of October, Sky Bet offered those that backed the selection the chance to cash out for 50% of their potential returns - at that stage Brereton Díaz had 10 on his tally.
The threat of a January move away from the club didn't affect the bet, as Brereton Díaz netted his 20th goal of the campaign on December 29 as Rovers hosted Barnsley.
Brereton Díaz's 20 league goals came from 72 shots and an Infogol xG of 16.74. Only Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (22) has netted more during the 2021/22 campaign.