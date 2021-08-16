Sky Bet offered the huge odds before a ball was kicked - with odds of around the 150/1 mark available for the Rovers forward to finish as the division's top scorer.

He was backed by plenty of Blackburn fans to deliver, with punters getting on the special bet with stakes varying from 2p to £20.

Many of the fans who backed him to score 20+ league goals were also on lower lines, with 15+ goals priced at 33/1 pre-season.