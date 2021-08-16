Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Díaz
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Díaz

Ben Brereton Díaz's 20th goal of Sky Bet Championship season wins 1000/1 bet

By Sporting Life
21:23 · WED December 29, 2021

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Díaz's 20th goal of the Sky Bet Championship season landed a 1000/1 antepost selection from the league's title sponsors.

Sky Bet offered the huge odds before a ball was kicked - with odds of around the 150/1 mark available for the Rovers forward to finish as the division's top scorer.

He was backed by plenty of Blackburn fans to deliver, with punters getting on the special bet with stakes varying from 2p to £20.

Many of the fans who backed him to score 20+ league goals were also on lower lines, with 15+ goals priced at 33/1 pre-season.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Incredibly, at the end of September, the 1000/1 bet for Brereton Díaz to score 20+ league goals was as short as 6/5.

At the beginning of October, Sky Bet offered those that backed the selection the chance to cash out for 50% of their potential returns - at that stage Brereton Díaz had 10 on his tally.

The threat of a January move away from the club didn't affect the bet, as Brereton Díaz netted his 20th goal of the campaign on December 29 as Rovers hosted Barnsley.

Brereton Díaz's 20 league goals came from 72 shots and an Infogol xG of 16.74. Only Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (22) has netted more during the 2021/22 campaign.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS