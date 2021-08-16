Blackburn forward Ben Brereton-Diaz's fast start to the season has led to bookies offering punters the chance to cash-out on a 1000/1 ante-post bet.

Priced at 1000/1 by Sky Bet to score 20+ times in the Championship this season, the forward was backed by plenty of Blackburn fans to deliver that unlikely haul of goals, with punters getting on the special bet with stakes varying from 2p to £20. Brereton-Diaz has already reached the halfway mark of that tally, netting 10 goals in 11 Championship games, with the Chile international the man to step into the void as Blackburn's main striker after the departure of Adam Armstrong to Southampton.

He leads the top scorer chart alongside pre-season 6/1 favourite Aleksandar Mitrovic, with Brereton-Diaz around the 150/1 mark before a ball was kicked. Many of the fans who backed him to score 20+ league goals were also on lower lines, with 15+ goals priced at 33/1 pre-season. Incredibly, at the end of September, the 1000/1 bet for Brereton-Diaz to score 20+ league goals was as short as 6/5.

Rovers fans cash-out on fast start Sky Bet have since reached out to the punters who backed the bet at the huge price and asked if they would like to manually cash out their bets, with the backers set to receive 50% of their potential win should they accept. That means had you placed a £10 stake on the bet you would be in line to potentially receive £5,000. Brereton-Diaz is playing in the sixth-best attacking team in the Championship according to expected goals and reaping the rewards of playing in such a side, netting his 10 goals from chances equating to 9.13 xG. That means that 52% of Blackburn's total xG is coming through the boots (or head) of Brereton-Diaz. Should that continue, and Brereton-Diaz remains fit and at the club beyond January, it would be incredibly likely that he would breach the 20-goal mark.