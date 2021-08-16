The Sky Bet EFL is a constant hive of emerging and developing talent, with players constantly linked with the Premier League. January is set to be no different, so data expert and former EFL scout Liam Henshaw looks to cut through the noise and pick out five names who could make the step up.

Who could sign Ben Brereton-Díaz? Club: Blackburn

Blackburn Position: Forward

Forward Age: 22 Ben Brereton-Díaz has single-handedly raised his profile, Blackburn’s and the whole EFL’s in the space of a few months. The young forward from Stoke-on-Trent came through the ranks at Manchester United and Stoke City before starting his club career at Nottingham Forest, and moving on to Blackburn. In June 2021 he made his debut for Chile - since then his stock has continued to rise dramatically.

Only Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more goals than him in the Sky Bet Championship this season. The young forward can play through the middle but often operates from the left as an inverted winger. He has a goal conversion rate of 29.2%, ranking him second in the league, along with his xG/95 average of 0.72, meaning he’s getting on the end of chances and showing the ability to finish them as well. Brereton-Diaz is a well-rounded forward that engages in plenty of dribbles, offensive duels and can create, all with that goalscoring ability, meaning he’s on the radar of plenty of clubs across England and Europe. Where could he go? Linked with Brighton, West Ham, Leeds and Sevilla already, it is Leeds’ shortcomings in the final third that would make that move make sense. However, it seems more likely Brighton could be his destination. They’re 3/1 with Sky Bet to sign him before the window closes.

Who could sign Brennan Johnson? Club: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Position: Winger

Winger Age: 20

What do you want from your wingers? Pace, trickery, creativity and goal threat? That’s exactly what Brennan Johnson has. A local lad who came through the Nottingham Forest academy, Johnson lit up Sky Bet League One while on loan at Lincoln City last term by grabbing 24 goal involvements in 40 appearances. Now back in the Forest first-team he already has nine goal involvements after 23 games of what has been his breakout Championship season. With 3.23 successful dribbles per 90 and 4.49 success offensive duels per 90, Brennan is a serial ball carrier and attacking duel winner. He thrives in counter attacking scenarios and 1v1 situations, offering a genuine threat from wide. Where could he go? Brennan was subject to at least three bids from Brentford in the summer, all of which were rejected. It wouldn’t be a surprise for them reignite their interest given that Johnson has only 18 months left on his deal. Brentford makes sense, Johnson is versatile and can play in any role across the front line and would clearly suit Brentford’s fast paced football. But with clubs lining up to bid for the £20m-rated man, including Newcastle and Everton, their could be a real transfer tussle.

Who could sign John Swift? Club: Reading

Reading Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Age: 26

Experienced Championship midfielder John Swift has been linked with Leeds United over the past couple of weeks. He’s in the best form of his career - a staggering 17 goal involvements in just 21 games (nine assists and eight goals). Swift is averaging 0.19 xA (expected assists) per 95, and 1.91 through passes per 90 meaning he has an incredible ability to unlock defences. Combine that with his 0.24 xG/95, and he’s averaging 0.43 expected goal involvements (xGI) per 95 minutes - seriously impressive for a midfielder. Where could he go? As well as Leeds, Brentford, Newcastle and Wolves have also been linked with the former England U21 international. Given he is out of contract in the summer, and Reading’s dire financial situation, it would be no shock to see him leave the Madjeski in January. He could help Leeds, especially, unlock the door in the final third.

Who could sign Keane Lewis-Potter? Club: Hull

Hull Position: Forward

Forward Age: 20

Keane Lewis-Potter may not be a household name just yet, but he will be. The 20-year-old forward from Hull made his debut in 2019 for his local club, and has made quite the impact. Mainly operating from the left and with a tendency to cut inside, Lewis-Potter can play anywhere across the front line. He established himself after a great season in Sky Bet League One, with 13 goals and six assists helping Hull to promotion last season. He’s now a first-team regular and doing well in the Championship, with nine goal involvements already. With 3.02 progressive runs per 95 and 2.08 shots per 95, Lewis-Potter is an all-action wide player with a keen eye for goal. He averages 0.12 xG per shot, which ranks him among the best wingers in terms of getting on the end of good chances. Where could he go? Recently linked with Leicester, West Ham and Brentford, any of those moves would be a major step up for this young forward. However, given his potential ceiling is very high, and the reputation these clubs have for continuing to develop young talent, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see any of them bring him in.

Who could sign Sam Johnstone? Club: West Brom

West Brom Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Age: 28

Sam Johnstone was linked with numerous clubs in the summer following West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League. The Baggies may face losing him in January with his contract expiring in the summer. The England international, part of the Euro 2020 squad in the summer, is a commanding size, and uses this well with his ability to come off his line quickly to quash attacks and dangerous scenarios. He also ranks as one of the best keepers in the league for positive outcomes. These are phases of play where he is involved, and they have resulted in shots, corners or free kicks in the opposition half. Much of this is likely a result of West Brom’s direct playing style, though. At just 28-years-old, Johnstone hasn’t yet reached his prime and might well be an interesting prospect for Premier League sides needing a goalkeeper. Where could he go? Southampton are rumoured to have shown interest, and seem the only realistic avenue. West Brom will likely command a sizeable fee, which might stop any realistic move in January. A free transfer in the summer seems more realistic. This being said, should any Premier League club urgently need a keeper during the window, Johnstone is the obvious choice.