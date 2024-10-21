Barcelona vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Now this is what Europe's elite club competition should be all about. Two giants in Barcelona and Bayern Munich meet at the Camp Nou - a contest matching up arguably the best attacks on the continent. That should mean great news for the neutral and the bookmakers aren't taking any chances. Over 3.5 goals is an odds-on price across the board; some go as short as 5/6 on that outcome. It's hardly a surprise though. Five of Barcelona's ten LaLiga games have seen at least FIVE goals scored, with the same target landing in four of Bayern's seven in the Bundesliga. And then you have Barcelona's 5-0 win over Young Boys and Bayern's 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb in this competition already. Perhaps you can make an argument that taking unders provides a rare bit of value, I'm not prepared to take that risk.

What are the best bets? You can take your pick when it comes to the goalscorer markets. There is some appeal in the price for Robert Lewandowski considering he's got 14 goals across 12 games in all competitions. - 16 bookmakers on Oddschecker are currently showing evens or above for a goal anytime. The same applies to Harry Kane really with 13/10 the best price and 11/10 elsewhere that he strikes - his tally currently boasts 13 in 10. But the standout price has to be the 10/3 on LAMINE YAMAL TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Lamine Yamal to score anytime with Sky Bet The 17-year-old wonderkid is enjoying a campaign which has delivered four goals and a further six assists in Spain's top-flight alongside a goal in their Matchday 1 defeat to Monaco.

He's taken a total of 31 shots in ten league outings with two in each of the two contests in this competition. Any fears of an injury picked up during the international break were eased when he featured for 76 minutes of the win over Sevilla last time out - an assist came on Pedri's goal to make it 2-0. Barcelona have demonstrated a preference to attack down their right side this season and it's not hard to see why considering Yamal's brilliant form. And keeping with the theme of brilliant form, RAPHINHA is enjoying his best season at Barcelona, a clear talent who thrived during his Premier League spell with Leeds.

He's been shifted more centrally in recent weeks, showing his versatility in this set-up, and the 3/1 available on 1+ ASSISTS is worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Raphinha 1+ assists with Sky Bet The Brazil international has been handed the captain's armband on recent starts, highlighting his importance to Hansi Flick's side. In 12 outings across all competitions, he's returned six goals and eight assists. Raphinha has created at least three chances for teammates in nine of his ten LaLiga games, with six coming in their last Champions League game. His time at Barcelona has seen an average of an assist every three games - he's operating at a much higher level during the current season.

Team news Barcelona were boosted by the returns of midfielders Gavi and Dani Olmo at the weekend, but Flick may be hesitant to start either given their time on the sidelines. With Ferran Torres still out, Pedri could play in a more advanced position and Frenkie de Jong may be in line for involvement from the off following a couple of appearances from the bench after overcoming his own injury issue. Centre-back pairing Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are both still out though. For Bayern, Aleksandar Pavlovic is out for the long-term so Joao Palhinha is in line to take his spot in midfield. Jamal Musiala may be fit enough for involvement but Thomas Müller is likely to keep his spot so Vincent Kompany doesn't have to rush the youngster back.

Predicted line-ups Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski. Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Müller, Gnabry; Kane.

Match facts Barcelona have lost their last six matches against Bayern Munich, conceding 22 goals and failing to score at all in the last four defeats. In their entire history, they’ve only lost more consecutive games in all competitions against Real Madrid between 1962 and 1965 (seven in a row).

Bayern Munich have won 10 UEFA Champions League games against Barcelona (D1 L2) – in Champions League history, only Real Madrid against Bayern Munich (11 wins) have ever won more games against a single opponent.

Bayern Munich are looking to become just the second side to win seven consecutive UEFA Champions League matches against an opponent, along with Real Madrid vs Ajax between 2010 and 2019.

Barcelona - and former Bayern Munich - manager Hansi Flick has won 17 of his 20 games in the UEFA Champions League (85%), the best win percentage of any manager with more than two games in the competition. Indeed, 17 wins is the most by a manager in the first 20 games in the competition’s history.

Among teams involved in the 2024-25 edition, Barcelona are on the longest current run of consecutive UEFA Champions League games scored in (8). However, the last away team to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona in the competition was Bayern Munich in October 2022 (0-3 defeat).

Barcelona have drawn their opponents offside on 13 occasions in the UEFA Champions League this season; the most of any side in the first two matchdays. Indeed, the most in a game through the first two rounds was in Barcelona’s last outing (versus Young Boys), catching the Swiss side offside seven times.

Only PSV (8) and Liverpool (6) have recorded more shot ending high turnovers in the UEFA Champions League this season than Barcelona (5), while the Spanish side has recorded the fourth-most pressed sequences (33) behind Manchester City (42), Bayern Munich (41) and PSV (37).

Through the opening two matchdays of this season’s UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala created more chances than any other player (9). All nine of those chances created have come from open play; the most in the opening two matches of a single campaign since Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno in 2018-19 (9).

Thomas Müller has been directly involved in 10 goals in nine UEFA Champions League games for Bayern Munich against Barcelona (8 goals, 2 assists). For a single club, the only player with more goals and assists against an opponent in Champions League history is Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid against Juventus (10 goals, 2 assists).

Robert Lewandowski has played two UEFA Champions League games against his former club Bayern Munich: both in the 2022/23 group stage phase (two defeats, 0-3 at home and 0-2 at Allianz Arena). Indeed, he’s scored 20 goals in his last 15 home games in the competition.