Barcelona vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Now this is what Europe's elite club competition should be all about.
Two giants in Barcelona and Bayern Munich meet at the Camp Nou - a contest matching up arguably the best attacks on the continent.
That should mean great news for the neutral and the bookmakers aren't taking any chances. Over 3.5 goals is an odds-on price across the board; some go as short as 5/6 on that outcome.
It's hardly a surprise though. Five of Barcelona's ten LaLiga games have seen at least FIVE goals scored, with the same target landing in four of Bayern's seven in the Bundesliga.
And then you have Barcelona's 5-0 win over Young Boys and Bayern's 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb in this competition already. Perhaps you can make an argument that taking unders provides a rare bit of value, I'm not prepared to take that risk.
You can take your pick when it comes to the goalscorer markets.
There is some appeal in the price for Robert Lewandowski considering he's got 14 goals across 12 games in all competitions. - 16 bookmakers on Oddschecker are currently showing evens or above for a goal anytime.
The same applies to Harry Kane really with 13/10 the best price and 11/10 elsewhere that he strikes - his tally currently boasts 13 in 10.
But the standout price has to be the 10/3 on LAMINE YAMAL TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The 17-year-old wonderkid is enjoying a campaign which has delivered four goals and a further six assists in Spain's top-flight alongside a goal in their Matchday 1 defeat to Monaco.
He's taken a total of 31 shots in ten league outings with two in each of the two contests in this competition.
Any fears of an injury picked up during the international break were eased when he featured for 76 minutes of the win over Sevilla last time out - an assist came on Pedri's goal to make it 2-0.
Barcelona have demonstrated a preference to attack down their right side this season and it's not hard to see why considering Yamal's brilliant form.
And keeping with the theme of brilliant form, RAPHINHA is enjoying his best season at Barcelona, a clear talent who thrived during his Premier League spell with Leeds.
He's been shifted more centrally in recent weeks, showing his versatility in this set-up, and the 3/1 available on 1+ ASSISTS is worth backing.
The Brazil international has been handed the captain's armband on recent starts, highlighting his importance to Hansi Flick's side. In 12 outings across all competitions, he's returned six goals and eight assists.
Raphinha has created at least three chances for teammates in nine of his ten LaLiga games, with six coming in their last Champions League game.
His time at Barcelona has seen an average of an assist every three games - he's operating at a much higher level during the current season.
Barcelona were boosted by the returns of midfielders Gavi and Dani Olmo at the weekend, but Flick may be hesitant to start either given their time on the sidelines.
With Ferran Torres still out, Pedri could play in a more advanced position and Frenkie de Jong may be in line for involvement from the off following a couple of appearances from the bench after overcoming his own injury issue.
Centre-back pairing Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are both still out though.
For Bayern, Aleksandar Pavlovic is out for the long-term so Joao Palhinha is in line to take his spot in midfield.
Jamal Musiala may be fit enough for involvement but Thomas Müller is likely to keep his spot so Vincent Kompany doesn't have to rush the youngster back.
Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Müller, Gnabry; Kane.
Odds correct at 1715 BST (21/10/24)
