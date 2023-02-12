Manchester United travel to Barcelona for a marquee Europa League match. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

A match-up so often fit for the pinnacle of the European game, but Barcelona and Manchester United clash in the second tier continental competition this time. The outlook for both teams is now far from bleak after disappointing starts to the campaign, though. Hosts Barcelona sit atop the La Liga table rather comfortably, 11 points clear of Real Madrid, while Manchester United have played themselves into a Premier League title fight, even if it seems a bit early for the Erik ten Hag timeline.

Ten Hag's team head to Barcelona in fantastic form, losing just the once in their last 17 competitive matches (to league leaders Arsenal). United have conceded only goals during that span, clearly looking like an organised unit. They've been much more than a solid defensive side, with Marcus Rashford in incredible form for a team that has scored plenty post-World Cup, but it's safe to say Ten Hag wants his team to be on point at the back for this game. Resting Raphaël Varane in the 2-0 win in Leeds at the weekend was a clear sign that this fixture is high priority, and the welcome return of Casemiro for the trip to Catalunya is excellent news for a midfield that will be severely tested.

Obviously, Barcelona are strong in that midfield area, but their strength at the back is perhaps the most surprising thing about the Spanish side this season. It makes UNDER 2.5 GOALS a solid value bet at the Camp Nou. Barca have conceded just seven times in 21 domestic league matches this term, only one of which has come at home. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Although the one goal against has come from 8.2 expected goals against (xGA) as hosts, it's still a number that displays the defensive proficiency of Xavi's men. Considering the vast majority of Barcelona's recent wins have been by a narrow margin, backing two goals or fewer in the first leg of this tie is not a wild suggestion.

Barcelona v Manchester United best bets and score prediction 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (General) Score prediction: Barcelona 1-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1730 GMT (14/02/23)