Aston Villa vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Cameron Archer 1+ offsides at 23/20 (William Hill)
1pt Ollie Watkins 1+ assists at 10/3 (Coral/Ladbrokes)
Should Aston Villa follow the formbook and beat Sheffield United on Friday evening, they will top the Premier League table at Christmas if Arsenal and Liverpool play out a draw the following night.
And if you had a couple of quid on that eventuality at the start of the season, it's safe to say that will be all your Christmas shopping paid for and more.
To reach such heady heights, they must negotiate the challenge of a Blades side who will be looking to clamber off the foot of the table with a point or better at Villa Park.
But to do that, Chris Wilder's visitors will have to break an imperious 15-game home league winning streak that has claimed last season's top two Manchester City and Arsenal as its most recent victims.
I'd be amazed if Villa have been a shorter price since the Premier League began than the 1/6 they are generally to win this. Such odds, of course, pretty much accurately reflect the respective positions and form guides of the two teams.
Hunting for value around a Villa victory is therefore tough - and the fact that eight of their 15 straight wins have been to nil while seven have not hardly helps. They've shut out Manchester City and Arsenal, yet conceded to Luton.
The Blades' woeful goal record - just 12 in 17 games and only four in eight away from home - pushes us towards 'win to nil' but at even money at best, the risk surely outweighs the reward.
Instead I'm turning to Villa's main man but perhaps not in the way you'd expect because OLLIE WATKINS is prohibitively short at odds-on to score anytime yet a tasty 10/3 with Coral and Ladbrokes to register 1+ ASSISTS.
The England striker has six assists to his name in 17 games this season and is contributing 1.5 key passes (passes leading to a chance) per game.
He should be a marked man but that could give him the chance to help others find the net and with Villa averaging more than three goals per game at home this season, Watkins will have plenty of opportunities to add to that assists tally.
I also cannot resist a play based on Villa's crazily high line - they have caught opponents offside a whopping 82 times this season. That's almost five times per game and 26 more than the next highest tally, Tottenham with 56.
It's therefore a surprise to see ex-Villa striker CAMERON ARCHER, the Blades' most regular flag-drawer, at odds-against to be caught out by the hosts' offside trap considering his speed on the counter will be one of the visitors' biggest weapons.
It's even money for 4+ Blades offsides yet you can get 23/20 with William Hill on Archer 1+ OFFSIDES - he's averaging 0.5 per game so it's a good price even before factoring in the opponent who he'll also be eager, hopefully too keen, to impress against.
We've discussed the likelihood of three of these selections already and we can add a Douglas Luiz shot on target to boost the BuildABet price to 22/1.
The Brazilian has had seven efforts on target in eight home games this season and will be raring to go after missing Villa's last match through suspension.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Villa will be without midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who is serving the first match of a three-game ban for his straight red card in the ill-tempered 2-1 win at Brentford.
He will likely be replaced by Douglas Luiz, who missed that victory due to a one-match suspension for accumulating five bookings, while Youri Tielemans could also return after a knock kept him out of the trip to the Bees.
Centre-back Pau Torres is touch and go after being withdrawn at Brentford with a knock, while Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Bertrand Traore all remain out long-term.
Sheffield United will have defender Jack Robinson back available after he missed the defeat at Chelsea because of a one-game ban for yellow card accumulation. Chris Basham, Tom Davies and John Egan are all long-term injury absentees.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Carlos, Konsa, Cash, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Diaby, Watkins.
Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Bogle, Hamer, Norwood, Souza, McAtee, Archer, McBurnie.
