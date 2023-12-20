Manchester City vs Fluminense betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

3pts Matheus Nunes to have 2+ total shots at 4/5 (Sky Bet)
2pts Both teams to score at 11/10 (General)
Neither of the finalists had to work up much of a sweat this week.
Fluminense lifted the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history, not only did the club rid themselves of that voodoo but they booked a spot to the Club World Cup.
The Brazilians then breezed past Egyptian side Al Ahly in Monday’s semi-final in Jeddah to book their spot in the final. As the odds suggest though, their next opponents will be a much tougher test.
Manchester City joined them Tuesday, cruising past Urawa Red Diamonds, the Asian Confederation Champions League champions.
The Japanese side will have drawn encouragement from the absence of City’s big hitters, although Kevin De Bruyne returned to training he and Premier League top goalscorer Erling Haaland were excluded from the squad.
Despite dominating proceedings, Shusaku Nishikawa made a number of saves as the Urawa Red Diamonds proved stubborn opposition.
It was not until the stroke of halftime when the deadlock was broken, Marius Høibråten turning into his own net after good work from Matheus Nunes.
Though City went on to win the game comfortably, there was an air of complacency about to their game. The kind we have come accustomed to on home soil which is to blame for one league win in six top flight games.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE priced at odds against seems a little disrespectful to the Copa Libertadores champions.
Plenty of teams have proved they can bloody the nose of the treble winners this term. In fact, City’s clean sheet in the semi-finals was their first in seven games and even then Urawa Red Diamonds did threaten.
Pep’s side haven’t had the toughest schedule either. Crystal Palace netted twice at the Etihad, Red Star Belgrade hit the double as well and Luton took the lead at the Kenny this month.
In between those two clean sheets, City have shipped 14 goals and 43% have come in the last 20 minutes of games. Certainly suggests a whiff of complacency.
MATHEUS NUNES notched up six shots in the semi’s three of which hit the target.
The Portuguese import squandered a ‘big chance’ (xG greater than 0.30) but could rectify it here.
Nunes’ City career is very much in its infancy but has endured its fair share of peaks and troughs. The midfielder looks to be finding his feet now though and no doubt will rack up the SHOTS on Friday and his price for 2+ appeals.
Complacency or not, there is a trophy on the line so no doubt City will be doing everything in their power to ensure it returns home with them. After all, Pep has won this all three times his teams have participated.
Nunes met this shot line of 5+ in the semi and threatened to do the same in his two starts against Young Boys, hitting four shots in each of those matches.
Haaland, De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are ineligible for the final as they were not in the squad for the semi's even though the trio have all returned to training.
Mateo Kovacic and Nunes should keep their spots in the engine room after an impressive display on Tuesday.
Marcelo is set to start for Fluminense at left back and 43-year old goalkeeper Fabio will become the oldest player to appear in the Club World Cup final if he starts in between the sticks Friday evening.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.
Fluminense: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.
Odds correct at 0800 GMT (21/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.