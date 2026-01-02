Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

- Tom Carnduff's 25/26 tipping record: P/L: +33.48pts | ROI: 30% | Staked: 111pts | Returned: 144.48pts
Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Aston Villa to win at 4/5 (Betfred)
Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Live odds, form and stats
Arsenal inflicted a significant blow on Aston Villa's unlikely title bid with a 4-1 thrashing at the Emirates - a contest which brought an end to the 11-game winning run Unai Emery's side had been enjoying.
It has though put Villa in a commanding position for a top four berth at the halfway stage. Nine points the difference between themselves and managerless Chelsea.
Nottingham Forest's focus comes at the other end of the table. They have a bit of breathing space over West Ham who occupy the final relegation spot but a single game swing is all that's required to change the picture completely.
Given the fixture list, that could well happen on Saturday.
The Hammers visit a Wolves side who are basically already relegated and, despite their own woeful form, anything less than victory will be seen as a significant missed opportunity.
An away victory at Molineux coupled with an ASTON VILLA WIN in the early kick-off narrows the gap to a single point, with the latter fancied at 4/5.
Forest come into the contest on the back of a three-game losing run with both of their previous Premier League away games ending in defeat.
They've actually not been too bad on the road under Sean Dyche's guidance but then you could only really point to the surprise victory at Anfield as a result that really catches the eye.
Wolves are heading in the direction of being the worst team this league has ever seen with the other of his three away wins coming in the Europa League against a Utrecht side who currently sit 8th in the Eredivisie standings.
Otherwise it's away defeats to Bournemouth, Everton and Fulham, with a 0-0 draw against Sturm Graz (a side in 3rd in the Austrian Bundesliga).
Villa, on the other hand, have been perfect at home if you look from September onwards. It's remarkable when we remember just how poorly they started the campaign.
Emery's side were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace and held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle yet it's been all wins following that which includes games against Arsenal and Manchester City.
At 3/4 and above across the board, it's well worth siding with the hosts.
Odds correct at 10:55 GMT (02/01/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.