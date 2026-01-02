Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Tom Carnduff's 25/26 tipping record: P/L: +33.48pts | ROI: 30% | Staked: 111pts | Returned: 144.48pts

Arsenal inflicted a significant blow on Aston Villa's unlikely title bid with a 4-1 thrashing at the Emirates - a contest which brought an end to the 11-game winning run Unai Emery's side had been enjoying. It has though put Villa in a commanding position for a top four berth at the halfway stage. Nine points the difference between themselves and managerless Chelsea. Nottingham Forest's focus comes at the other end of the table. They have a bit of breathing space over West Ham who occupy the final relegation spot but a single game swing is all that's required to change the picture completely. Given the fixture list, that could well happen on Saturday.

Sean Dyche hasn't been able to pull Forest well away from relegation trouble

The Hammers visit a Wolves side who are basically already relegated and, despite their own woeful form, anything less than victory will be seen as a significant missed opportunity. An away victory at Molineux coupled with an ASTON VILLA WIN in the early kick-off narrows the gap to a single point, with the latter fancied at 4/5. Forest come into the contest on the back of a three-game losing run with both of their previous Premier League away games ending in defeat. They've actually not been too bad on the road under Sean Dyche's guidance but then you could only really point to the surprise victory at Anfield as a result that really catches the eye.