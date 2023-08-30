Aston Villa vs Hibernian betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Chances of a European tour are slim to none. The Scottish side are 16/1 to win the game at Villa Park in regulation and 66/1 to qualify for the Europa League Conference League. This dynamic makes it a tricky betting proposition but a second string Villa side should breeze through this fixture.

What are the best bets?

Youri Tielemans and manager Unai Emery

YOURI TIELEMANS should get a rare start and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals at 10/3, especially considering he is as short as 19/10 elsewhere. CLICK HERE to back Youri Tielemans to score anytime with Sky Bet The gulf across prices between bookies is encouraging and the price available does seem large given Tielemans quality. It is also worth noting Villa have a 91% chance of winning according to the odds. The Belgian is not the most prolific (0.17 goals per 90) but will be keen to impress in what will be his first start of the campaign.

BuildABet @ 11/1 Aston Villa to score 3+ goals

Youri Tielemans to score from outside the area

6+ Aston Villa corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

YOURI TIELEMANS to score is the main bet but having him to score from outside the box boosts the bet builder odds nicely. Most of the Belgian’s shots come from downtown. You would imagine Hibs set up in a deep block in an attempt to keep the score modest and this should only encourage more shots from range from the midfielder. Score prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Hibernian (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Team News

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

With the tie all but settled, Unai Emery can afford to look ahead to Sunday’s trip to Anfield. Emi Martinez was subbed at half time in the first leg because of a calf injury and won’t be risked on Thursday. Phillipe Coutinho remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, joining Jacob Ramsey (broken metatarsal), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (Knee). Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore and striker Jhon Duran should rotate into the side. The visitors are without midfielder Dylan Levitt after the midfielder picked up an ankle injury against Luzern two weeks ago. Harry McKirdy and keeper Jojo Wallacott are also unavailable. The latter's understudy, David Marshall is also a doubt having been subbed in Hibs defeat at the weekend. Max Boruc should replace him in between the sticks.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Kamara; Bailey, McGinn, Traore; Duran Hibernian: Boruc; Miller, Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Jeggo, Newell, Campbell; Youan, Vente, Boyle