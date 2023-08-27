Lee Johnson has been sacked as Hibernian manager

The club confirmed their decision less than 24 hours after a 3-2 home defeat by Livingston, Hibs' third loss in their opening three Premiership matches.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said on the Hibernian website: “The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

“We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

Hibs will enter Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa 5-0 down, where David Gray, a former club captain, will take charge as caretaker.