Aston Villa vs Chelsea tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Chelsea are the favourites to win at Villa Park priced around 6/4 generally. Is that right? You can make a decent case either way.
If I was to suggest Aston Villa were priced too big, I’d point to their home form. The Villans have only lost four of 33 Premier League games since the beginning of last season (W20 D9) and they’ve won 29 points at Villa Park this season (4th).
Unai Emery is a superior manager to Liam Rosenior as well, in terms of experience and tactical versatility.
Villa have only won one of their last six games in all competitions though (D2 L3) and this poor run of form coincides with the absence of Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara.
The latter last featured at Crystal Palace, heading into that game the Villans had won 13 of their last 15 and they have only won two of the seven league games since.
With the trio unlikely to feature on Wednesday, the hosts are perhaps best avoided at 13/8.
That’s not to say I’d be rushing to back the Blues. Their poor discipline has marred their campaign.
Pedro Neto became their seventh player to be sent off this season and scuppered their chances of at least a point against Arsenal.
The 1x2 is probably best avoided.
With overs generally priced at 4/6 and both teams to score 4/7, I think the goalscorer market is the best bet at Villa Park.
JOAO PEDRO has been in fine form and can be backed at 21/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME with BetVictor.
With 11 in the top flight, he’s netted 22% of his side's goals and seems to have asserted himself as Chelsea’s number nine since Rosenior came in.
Pedro has netted five times in his last seven league starts, racking up 21 shots over that period and an xG of 4.1.
He’ll fancy his chances of extending that hot streak on Wednesday as Villa have only kept one clean sheet in their last five league games and the Blues have only failed to score in two league games this term.
Odds correct at 12:30 GMT (03/03/26)
