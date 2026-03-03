Aston Villa vs Chelsea tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Chelsea are the favourites to win at Villa Park priced around 6/4 generally. Is that right? You can make a decent case either way.

If I was to suggest Aston Villa were priced too big, I’d point to their home form. The Villans have only lost four of 33 Premier League games since the beginning of last season (W20 D9) and they’ve won 29 points at Villa Park this season (4th).

Unai Emery is a superior manager to Liam Rosenior as well, in terms of experience and tactical versatility.

Villa have only won one of their last six games in all competitions though (D2 L3) and this poor run of form coincides with the absence of Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara.

The latter last featured at Crystal Palace, heading into that game the Villans had won 13 of their last 15 and they have only won two of the seven league games since.

With the trio unlikely to feature on Wednesday, the hosts are perhaps best avoided at 13/8.