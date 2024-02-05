Aston Villa vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Ollie Watkins to score anytime at 15/8 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
1pt Ollie Watkins 1+ assist at 9/2 (William Hill)
0.5pts Ollie Watkins to assist Leon Bailey and Bailey to assist Watkins at 80/1 (Sky Bet)
CLICK HERE to add both selections to your Sky Bet betslip
Aston Villa come into this clash on cloud nine after their 6-0 battering of Sheffield United.
Chelsea, on the other hand, are at their lowest ebb. The Blues followed a 4-1 defeat at Anfield with a 4-2 thumping courtesy of Wolves just four days later, unsurprisingly Mauricio Pochettino’s side were booed off at the weekend.
Languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, domestic silverware represents Chelsea’s best chance of salvaging their season with growing unrest amongst the natives.
Liverpool await Chelsea in the League Cup final, the Blues are 13/8 to win the competition, and at 9/4 on Wednesday a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup certainly isn’t a given.
OLLIE WATKINS goal and assists at Bramall Lane saw him hit double figures in both categories for the season. It means he is well on course to join an elite list of Premier League creator-in-chiefs to hit 15 of both in one term alongside Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard, Matt Le Tissier and Eric Cantona.
With over 2.5 goals odds on, it makes sense to back him to do one or the other on Wednesday evening.
Wakins’ price TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals.
Villa's frontman has netted 17 times in all competitions, scoring in each of his last two appearances to end a run of six games without a goal.
He is currently posting a goals per 90 average of 0.49 and has netted double figures in each of his four seasons at Villa Park.
Watkins’ tally of 10 assists is a career high and his ASSISTS per 90 average (0.44) makes his price to set up 1+ goals value.
Aston Villa scored six in their last game while Chelsea have conceded eight in their last two.
Wednesday’s visitors have only kept two clean sheets in two of their 12 away games this season and with seven of their opponents scoring two or more goals, I think it's worth touting something chunky in the Midlands.
Sky Bet have priced a Return The Favour special. WATKINS TO ASSIST LEON BAILEY AND BAILEY TO ASSIST WATKINS which provides some interest.
Despite the pair having a direct hand in 29 of Villa’s 63 goals this season, this Return The Favour angle is yet to click, that said, Watkins and Bailey have combined directly five times. It is worth noting this angle can be backed at 200/1 with William Hill.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Ollie Watkins has had a direct hand in 27 league goals this term. He has scored or assisted three or more on three occasions and four once but hasn’t hit the magical 2+ goals and 2+ assists yet but given Chelsea’s recent form, Wednesday could be the evening.
January signing Morgan Rogers is not available for the hosts here. He is cup tied after already representing Middlesbrough in this competition.
Unai Emery has several players unavailable. Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jhon Duran, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Nicolo Zaniolo are all injured.
Villa’s boss is expected to go as strong as he can though so expect to see Watkins, Bailey, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz from the off.
The same can be said for Pochettino but after the thrashing at the weekend the Blue boss should rotate.
Mykhaylo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson are amongst those who should expect to return to the fold.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka, Fernandez; Palmer, Nkunku, Mudryk; Jackson.
Odds correct 1730 GMT (05/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.