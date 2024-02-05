Aston Villa vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

What are the best bets? OLLIE WATKINS goal and assists at Bramall Lane saw him hit double figures in both categories for the season. It means he is well on course to join an elite list of Premier League creator-in-chiefs to hit 15 of both in one term alongside Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard, Matt Le Tissier and Eric Cantona. With over 2.5 goals odds on, it makes sense to back him to do one or the other on Wednesday evening.

Wakins’ price TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Ollie Watkins to score anytime with Sky Bet Villa's frontman has netted 17 times in all competitions, scoring in each of his last two appearances to end a run of six games without a goal. He is currently posting a goals per 90 average of 0.49 and has netted double figures in each of his four seasons at Villa Park. Watkins’ tally of 10 assists is a career high and his ASSISTS per 90 average (0.44) makes his price to set up 1+ goals value. CLICK HERE to back Ollie Watkins 1+ assists with Sky Bet

Aston Villa scored six in their last game while Chelsea have conceded eight in their last two. Wednesday’s visitors have only kept two clean sheets in two of their 12 away games this season and with seven of their opponents scoring two or more goals, I think it's worth touting something chunky in the Midlands. Sky Bet have priced a Return The Favour special. WATKINS TO ASSIST LEON BAILEY AND BAILEY TO ASSIST WATKINS which provides some interest. CLICK HERE to back Watkins to assist Bailey and Bailey to assist Watkins with Sky Bet Despite the pair having a direct hand in 29 of Villa’s 63 goals this season, this Return The Favour angle is yet to click, that said, Watkins and Bailey have combined directly five times. It is worth noting this angle can be backed at 200/1 with William Hill.

BuildABet @ 400/1 Ollie Watkins to score a brace

Ollie Watkins 2+ assists CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Ollie Watkins has had a direct hand in 27 league goals this term. He has scored or assisted three or more on three occasions and four once but hasn’t hit the magical 2+ goals and 2+ assists yet but given Chelsea’s recent form, Wednesday could be the evening.

Team news

Aston Villa signing Morgan Rogers

January signing Morgan Rogers is not available for the hosts here. He is cup tied after already representing Middlesbrough in this competition. Unai Emery has several players unavailable. Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jhon Duran, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Nicolo Zaniolo are all injured. Villa’s boss is expected to go as strong as he can though so expect to see Watkins, Bailey, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz from the off. The same can be said for Pochettino but after the thrashing at the weekend the Blue boss should rotate. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson are amongst those who should expect to return to the fold.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins. Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka, Fernandez; Palmer, Nkunku, Mudryk; Jackson.