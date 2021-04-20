Premier League betting tips: Aston Villa v Manchester City best bets and preview

Manchester City travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the contest before selecting best bets.

Football betting tips: Aston Villa v Manchester City 2pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (General) 1pt Ilkay Gundogan to score anytime at 23/10 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In a week that has so far been dominated by the story surrounding the proposed European Super League, and the incredible backlash from the football community to that plan, Manchester City travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday with a coach who has stood up to the powerbrokers. Pep Guardiola rightly received plaudits for his comments, saying that a league without promotion or relegation is “not sport”, being the second of the six managers who currently lead breakaway teams to speak out negatively about the idea. Nonetheless, it is likely most of England and the footballing world will be cheering for Aston Villa in this one, though that isn’t likely to help the hosts get a result.

Villa injuries a huge issue I was ready to get Villa onside in this one given the issues City have had in recent weeks, but their injury list is just too extensive to do so. Not only is Jack Grealish expected to be out, but Trezeguet suffered an ACL tear last time out at Liverpool, and they are two of Aston Villa’s most effective forward players. Dean Smith’s side have won just two of the eight games they have played without talismanic captain Grealish, scoring just seven times, with three of those coming in one game against relegation-threatened Fulham. Defensively though, they have been solid all season long, conceding the third-fewest goals in the Premier League (33) through 30 matches, while allowing the sixth fewest non-penalty big chances (35%+) per game (0.93).

Non-penalty Big Chances (35%+) conceded per game | Premier League 20/21

City will be looking to bounce back Believe it or not, Manchester City have lost their last two domestic matches, at home to Leeds in the Premier League and in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend against Chelsea. In that time, they have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League reduced to eight points by Manchester United, making this a fairly big game, as if City do continue to show signs of weakness, momentum and belief will be with the red side of Manchester. Now I am in no way saying City will let the league slip through their fingers, but this is the kind of game that they need to get a win at any cost, be it pretty or ugly. The Citizens have done a lot of the latter this season, not necessarily ugly on the eye, but grinding out results rather than blowing their opponents out, and I expect something similar here.

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Guardiola now has a solid defence he can rely upon, with his team allowing a league low 0.80 expected goals against (xGA) per game, so they shouldn’t have an issue keeping Villa at bay here. However, while they have averaged 2.05 expected goals for (xGF) per game this term, they are likely to head to Villa Park without their creator-in-chief, Kevin De Bruyne, who picked up an injury in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final. His omission will make their task of breaking down a solid Villa defence more difficult, and rotation may occur ahead of the Carabao Cup final this coming weekend, so I see this being a disjointed, low-scoring away win. MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS is widely available at odds-against, and it’s a bet I’ve had a lot of success with this season, with 14 of City’s 23 league wins seeing this bet land. It has also landed in 13 of their 19 matches in other competitions (Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UCL) this term. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Gundogan the man to back Ilkay Gundogan is Manchester City’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with 12, and is their xG per 95 minutes joint-leader with 0.42, showing he regularly gets in good scoring positions. Penalties obviously boost his stats, but if KDB is out, the German is highly likely to be on spot-kick duty, which makes the price for him to score anytime baffling. Betfair and Paddy Power have Gundogan priced at 23/10 to find the net on Wednesday, some way off the other firms, who are offering prices as short as 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Ilkay Gundogan to score anytime with Sky Bet That 23/10 looks wrong when compared to the rest of the market and represents a solid opportunity to scalp some value, with GUNDOGAN TO SCORE ANYTIME the second selection in this match.

Aston Villa v Manchester City best bets and score prediction Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10

Ilkay Gundogan to score anytime at 23/10 Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1700 BST (20/04/21)