Aston Villa welcome Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.

No wins from their last three Premier League games has seen Arsenal surrender their five point advantage at the top of the table. Despite having a game in hand, the defeat at home to Manchester City on Wednesday seems to have swung the momentum of the title race in the Mancunians favour. With all of their next four opponents currently in the bottom half, two in the relegation zone, it is fair to say the Gunners have a great opportunity to get their title charge back on track. First up are an unpredictable Aston Villa side.

The success of Unai Emery's reign is tricky to decipher. He has overseen 11 games, won four and lost six, one of which saw them dumped out of the FA Cup third round by League Two’s Stevenage. The Villain’s won back-to-back games over Leeds and Southampton but form has been fleeting. While consistent results have been hard to come by, goals have not. The Spaniard has seen the net hit 38 times since his appointment, with his side scoring 18 and conceding 20, an average of 3.45 per game. At a shade of odds-on, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks like a play, considering it is a bet that has landed in 75% of Emery’s games. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Arsenal’s form away from home is a concern. Mikel Arteta’s side have only dropped points in three games, often edging tight affairs. BTTS has failed to click in eight of their 11 games, only shipping seven goals on their travels. That said, this is a young squad that has been faltering lately, with the Gunners heading to Villa Park winless in four with three defeats in that time. Their manager's behaviour on the sideline usually sets the precedent, but it could begin to work against them as the pressure mounts. Keen to get back to winning ways, we could see them tighten up at Villa Park, however, I think we are in for a chaotic clash Saturday afternoon.

