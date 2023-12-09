Aston Villa now 16/1 for Premier League title after victory over Arsenal

Aston Villa are now 16/1 to win the Premier League title after a 1-0 home victory over Arsenal in Saturday's late kick-off.

John McGinn grabbed the only goal of the contest, with Villa able to protect their lead following the midfielder's close range strike in the seventh minute. Kai Havertz thought he'd equalised as the game entered second-half added time but VAR agreed with the on-field decision that an arm was used before the ball crossed the line. It's a result that left Unai Emery's side sitting third in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool after 16 games.

Premier League 23/24 winner odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - Evens

Liverpool - 9/4

Arsenal - 3/1

Aston Villa - 16/1

Newcastle - 80/1

Tottenham - 80/1

Manchester United - 200/1 Odds correct at 1940 GMT (09/12/23)

They are five points clear of current holders Manchester City - although they possess a game in-hand as they travel to Luton on Sunday. Villa secured a home win over City in midweek, and another positive result against Arsenal made it a potentially pivotal four days in their season.

WHAT A START BY ASTON VILLA! 🔥



It's their captain John McGinn 👏 pic.twitter.com/JtslDuZQEk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 9, 2023

Emery inherited a side sat just one point above the relegation zone after 13 games of the 2022/23 campaign, yet guided them to seventh and a place in the Europa Conference League. They currently sit top of Group E in Europe's third club competition but they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Everton back in September. Villa were available to back at odds of 400/1 with some bookmakers at the September international break. They had suffered a 5-1 loss at Newcastle and a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the weeks prior to that.