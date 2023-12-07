Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Luton manager Rob Edwards

Luton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:38 · FRI December 08, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Both teams to score at 23/20 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 18/1 | Draw 15/2 | Away 1/8

Manchester City lost the fourth game of the campaign on Wednesday as they left Villa Park empty handed.

Each of those four defeats (3 Premier League, 1 League Cup) have come when Rodri is suspended. Coincidence? I think not.

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship 2024!

The Spanish maestro is back available for this trip to Kenilworth Road and although the odds suggest otherwise, this won’t be a cakewalk for the treble winners.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all found it tough at the Kenny this campaign. It took late goals for the Gunners and the Reds to snatch points from the Hatters.

What are the best bets?

Rob Edwards' side have only failed to score in one home game this campaign, and that came against the 10 men of Spurs.

Rob Edwards

The Hatters have bagged five times in their last two fixtures on their own patch and are yet to keep a clean sheet, so at odds against backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here.

CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet

Pep has only won one of his last five and his side had to come from two goals behind in that to overcome RB Leipzig. Over that period, the Citizens have conceded 11 goals.

It seems slightly unsettling to tip the ante-post favourites for the drop to bloody the nose of the title favourites but that is the bet.

BuildABet @ 37/1

  • Luton +1 handicap
  • Thomas Kaminski to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

I could not resist it.

If you combine Luton +1 goal handicap (essentially Luton double chance) with their stopper Thomas Kaminski to be booked, it pays out at a tasty 37/1.

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski
Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski

The stopper already has three cards to his name this campaign, two of which coming in the last three games. If his team has any sort of result to protect in the second half, no doubt Kiminski will be doing everything in his power to keep the points intact.

Team News

Edwards could be without seven players for the visit of City, Tom Lockyer, Cauley Woodrow and Marvelous Nakamba all face late fitness tests.

Elijah Adebayo will be confident of keeping his spot in the lineup after scoring against Arsenal in midweek, he may start alongside Calton Morris.

Pep Guardiola has Rodri and Jack Grealish back available, the pair missed the trip to Villa Park with suspension and are both expected to return to the XI here.

Rodri in place of Rico Lewis and Grealish could replace Jeremy Doku who is carrying a knock.

Rodri

Predicted line-ups

Luton: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Mpanzu, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Morris.

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Match facts

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Luton Town (W4 D5) since losing 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in September 1986.
  • Manchester City have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D1) since a 1-2 home defeat to Leeds United in April 2021. Away from home, the Citizens are unbeaten in 13 league games against promoted sides (W11 D2) since defeat at Norwich in September 2019 (2-3).
  • Luton remain without a Premier League clean sheet so far this season (15 games). 33% of their goals conceded at Kenilworth Road this term came in their 4-3 defeat against Arsenal last time out (4/12).
  • Manchester City are winless in their last four Premier League matches (D3 L1), their worst run since March and April 2017 (also four winless games). City haven’t gone five without a win since a run of seven in October and November 2009, while manager Pep Guardiola has never gone five in a row without a win in his top-flight managerial career.
  • In their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Manchester City recorded their fewest shots in a Premier League game that Opta has on record (2), while it was also the fewest ever managed by a Pep Guardiola side in a top-flight league game. They didn’t manage a single shot in the second half, the first time they’d gone through a Premier League half of football without an attempt since April 2010 vs Arsenal in the first half.
  • Man City striker Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in eight Premier League games against promoted sides, only failing to find the net in two of these appearances (v Bournemouth in August 2022 and Nottingham Forest in February).
  • Manchester City’s last five defeats in all competitions have all been when Rodri hasn’t featured, including their recent 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. By contrast, City are unbeaten in their last 43 games with the Spaniard in the team (W33 D10) since a 1-0 defeat at Spurs in February.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS