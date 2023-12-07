Luton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 18/1 | Draw 15/2 | Away 1/8

Manchester City lost the fourth game of the campaign on Wednesday as they left Villa Park empty handed. Each of those four defeats (3 Premier League, 1 League Cup) have come when Rodri is suspended. Coincidence? I think not.

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship 2024!

The Spanish maestro is back available for this trip to Kenilworth Road and although the odds suggest otherwise, this won’t be a cakewalk for the treble winners. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all found it tough at the Kenny this campaign. It took late goals for the Gunners and the Reds to snatch points from the Hatters.

What are the best bets? Rob Edwards' side have only failed to score in one home game this campaign, and that came against the 10 men of Spurs.

The Hatters have bagged five times in their last two fixtures on their own patch and are yet to keep a clean sheet, so at odds against backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here. ● CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Pep has only won one of his last five and his side had to come from two goals behind in that to overcome RB Leipzig. Over that period, the Citizens have conceded 11 goals. It seems slightly unsettling to tip the ante-post favourites for the drop to bloody the nose of the title favourites but that is the bet.

BuildABet @ 37/1 Luton +1 handicap

Thomas Kaminski to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet I could not resist it. If you combine Luton +1 goal handicap (essentially Luton double chance) with their stopper Thomas Kaminski to be booked, it pays out at a tasty 37/1.

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski

The stopper already has three cards to his name this campaign, two of which coming in the last three games. If his team has any sort of result to protect in the second half, no doubt Kiminski will be doing everything in his power to keep the points intact.

Team News Edwards could be without seven players for the visit of City, Tom Lockyer, Cauley Woodrow and Marvelous Nakamba all face late fitness tests. Elijah Adebayo will be confident of keeping his spot in the lineup after scoring against Arsenal in midweek, he may start alongside Calton Morris. Pep Guardiola has Rodri and Jack Grealish back available, the pair missed the trip to Villa Park with suspension and are both expected to return to the XI here. Rodri in place of Rico Lewis and Grealish could replace Jeremy Doku who is carrying a knock.

Predicted line-ups Luton: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Mpanzu, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Morris. Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.