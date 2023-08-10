Aston Villa confirm Emi Buendía has suffered significant knee ligament injury

Aston Villa have confirmed that Emi Buendía has suffered a knee ligament injury which they describe as 'significant'.

In a statement on their club website, Villa added: "The midfielder sustained the damage during training yesterday and has subsequently undergone a scan.

"Buendía will now be under review ahead of a further consultation with a knee specialist."

The 26-year-old scored five goals and assisted a further two in 38 Premier League appearances last season, with four of the goals coming after Unai Emery's appointment.

Reports indicate that the club are looking to bring in Nicoló Zaniolo following the news of Buendía's injury.

Emery's side begin their season with a trip to Newcastle in Saturday's late kick-off.