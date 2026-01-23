Arsenal vs Man Utd predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Arsenal to win and both teams to score at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Martin Zubimendi to be shown a card at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, bet365) 1pt Patrick Dorgu to be shown a card at 15/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend I was left kicking myself a little last week as after making the case for why - although it seemed illogical - Michael Carrick's reign may begin by Manchester United springing a shock in the derby, I ignored it. Alas, United weren't a big enough price to be backed anyway. Everything lined up for Carrick on his first afternoon back in the dugout. Players returned from injury and AFCON, team selection and tactics worked a treat and a depleted Manchester City played poorly to lose 2-0. A trip to leaders Arsenal, who have lost only two of their 34 matches this season, is an altogether different proposition.

No club has collected as many as the Gunners' 29 Premier League points at home, with City (1-1) and Liverpool (0-0) the only teams to escape The Emirates undefeated. In the Champions League and domestic cups it is W4 D1 with the exception due to a stoppage time Marc Guehi equaliser for Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, a quarter-final Arsenal went on to win on penalties anyway. The bookies expect that should ARSENAL WIN they are far more likely to do so to nil. At the prices I'm prepared to back the home victory alongside BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 9/4. Mikel Arteta's side have kept only two clean sheets in their past nine fixtures, and only one (the drab goalless draw against Liverpool) in their last five home games. United are the third highest scorers in the division and only Chelsea (19) have scored more than their 18 away goals. In all competitions they have scored in 21 of their 24 matches, and in 11 of 12 on the road. It's likely Carrick will once again set his team up to frustrate, pounce and use their pace on the counter attack. While likely in vain, they have more than enough threat to get on the scoresheet.

That tactic may well force Arsenal midfielder MARTIN ZUBIMENDI into making a tactic foul or two and at 4/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD he's worth backing. He has been booked seven times - the most of any player on either side - in 28 starts this season, making this value without considering the dynamic of the game. Odds correct at 11:05 GMT (23/1/26)

James Cantrill Dare I say this could be a bit of a ding-dong encounter? Michael Carrick’s side were really good in the derby, not faultless but fearless and that should lead to an open game in north London. Wishful thinking perhaps but I could see plenty of goals and cards; it is the latter that interests me from a betting standpoint.