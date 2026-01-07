Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Arsenal have emerged from the festive period as clear title favourites.

They have won their last four Premier League games and crucially those chasing them dropped points. Sky Bet have them at 1/4 officially making it theirs to lose.

How this pressure sits with the Gunners camp psychologically remains to be seen. If I had to hazard a guess, I don’t think it will make any difference.

Mikel Arteta’s side have only dropped points in five league games this term (W15 D3 L2), the Spanish supremo almost has a full complement of players available on Thursday and he has been resting and rotating.

Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard dropped to the bench at Bournemouth. Declan Rice is back fit, as is Martin Odegaard, so quotes of odds-on for them to win on Thursday are probably apt.

Liverpool did win the reverse and are nine unbeaten in all competitions. That said, they’ve played Leeds (twice), Sunderland, West Ham, Fulham, nine-man Tottenham, Wolves and Brighton across that sample and drawn four times.

I don’t think much stock can be put into the Reds recent form.