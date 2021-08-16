Fresh from two winners in midweek, Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet as in-form Arsenal host strugglers Watford.

Football betting tips: Premier League

Are Arsenal the real deal? The Gunners will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches when they host Watford at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. Last time out they brushed an organised Leicester unit aside 2-0 away from home. Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale received plenty of praise for his eight saves at the King Power, but what won Arsenal that match was their fast start, with the North London outfit 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes. If results fall the right way over the weekend Arsenal could break into the top five, a testament to their epic recent run having started the season with three consecutive defeats. Arsenal have collected 17 points from the last 21 on offer, while their home form is also top-tier having won three of their last four and scoring eight goals in their past three at the Emirates.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Watford fans should be worried. Last time out Claudio Ranieri's side lost 1-0 to Southampton. The scoreline flattered them. The Saints controlled the game from the first minute, although a superb Alex McCarthy save at the death was needed to stop Ashley Fletcher nicking a point in stoppage time. As things stand, the Hornets remain just three points above the drop zone. Ranieri's team continues to be inconsistent, conceding five against Liverpool, but then knocking five past Everton. Still, there’s no hiding behind three losses in their past four and a failure to find the net in any of those defeats.

The formbook suggests an easy Arsenal win, but I’m hesitant to back the outrights. In that seven-game run in which Arsenal have taken 17 points, they’ve lost the xG battle three times according to Infogol. The highest ranked side they’ve come up against in that stretch is Brighton in fifth. CLICK HERE to read Arsenal's full Infogol profile Arsenal may appear to be consistent under Mikel Arteta, but the data reads a different way. Instead, I’m turning my attention to the shot markets. Whether Arsenal create ‘big’ chances in games or not, what’s certain is they like to have a pop at goal when they can. The Gunners have the third highest average number of shots at home in the league (17.4), while Watford concede an average of 15 shots per away game. ARSENAL TO HAVE 17+ SHOTS at 11/10 offers plenty of value with the hosts having managed that recently against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Norwich, where they racked up an incredible 30 against the Canaries. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to have 17+ shots with Sky Bet

