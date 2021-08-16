Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the 1/20 favourite to be the next Newcastle boss after his price was slashed on Thursday.

Howe, who was 8/13 to be give the role on Wenesday, is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the St James' Park outfit. A successful conclusion to the negotiations would bring an end to a lengthy process which has been ongoing since the club’s new owners sealed their takeover on October 7. Newcastle will hope to finalise arrangements sooner rather than later with Bruce’s former assistant Graeme Jones, who has been in caretaker charge for the last two games, scheduled to take Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

The Magpies had approached Villarreal manager Unai Emery to succeed Steve Bruce, but he turned them down. Emery, who was originally 40/1 for the role but gradually shortened following Steve Bruce's October sacking, crashed into 1/7 by the time Villarreal kicked off against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. But the 50-year-old released a statement on social media on Wednesday. “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing," said Emery.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 per cent committed. "Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.”

Next permanent Newcastle manager (odds via Sky Bet) Eddie Howe - 1/20

Paulo Fonseca - 20/1

Roberto Martinez - 33/1

Rafael Benitez - 33/1

Graeme Jones - 33/1

Steven Gerrard - 33/1

Frank Lampard - 40/1

John Terry - 40/1

Lucien Favre - 40/1 Odds correct at 2200 BST (04/11/21)

Howe the new favourite Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 following their relegation from the Premier League. Across a 12-year period, split in two by a 20-month interlude as Burnley boss, the 43-year-old took Bournemouth from Sky Bet League Two relegation candidates to Premier League regulars, keeping them in the top flight for five successive seasons. After a long, drawn-out process he rejected the chance to become Celtic manager in May. In a statement, the Scottish giants said: "We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the club, for reasons out-with both his and Celtic’s control.