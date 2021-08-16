Arsenal stunned Leicester with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes before goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale put in an inspired performance to ensure Mikel Arteta's side came away from the King Power with a 2-0 victory.
The Gunners hit the front with less than five minutes on the clock, Gabriel Magalhaes heading in a Bukayo Saka corner at the near post.
Emile Smith Rowe then finished coolly after the ball broke to him in the box in the 18th minute.
Arsenal’s intensity dropped off as Leicester slowly worked their way into the game, with Ramsdale making a series of fine saves.
His phenomenal performance will have pleased Sporting Life readers, as it ensured a winning start to Saturday's Premier League best bets, with under 2.5 goals delivering at 11/10.
The victory is a seventh in nine across all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side, who showed glitz and guile in equal measure to outfox Leicester.
Brendan Rodgers has overseen something of a mini-revival after Leicester’s slow start to the season almost paralleled that of Arsenal, but – after beating Manchester United here last time out in the league – they could not find a way back into the game.
Even Jamie Vardy, fit enough to start following a knee injury, could not inspire a comeback and add to his 10 goals in 12 previous appearances against one of his favourite opponents.