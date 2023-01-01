Arsenal's dream season continued on Saturday evening, beating Brighton 4-2 to move seven points clear at the top of the table following Manchester City's unexpected draw with Everton.

That was another excellent performance from the Gunners (xG: BHA 1.40 - 3.37 ARS), who are masking the loss of Gabriel Jesus with relative ease if their post-World Cup matches are anything to go by.

This might be their toughest game thus far, however, facing a Newcastle side that are sitting pretty in third place despite a disappointing result last time out.

If Newcastle's title chances were to be taken seriously before their 0-0 draw with Leeds, which seemed silly in spite of a spectacular start to the campaign, missed chances against the Yorkshire side can likely put an end to such discussions (xG: NEW 2.85 - 0.53 LEE).